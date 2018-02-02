Boy, 14, shot in Kibera as police engage NASA supporters protesting arrest of Miguna

| Published Fri, February 2nd 2018 at 15:13, Updated February 2nd 2018 at 16:05 GMT +3

A 14-year-old boy is feared dead after he was shot in Kibera on Friday.

The young boy was shot after police officers engaged National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters protesting the apprehension of lawyer Miguna Miguna.

A woman is also nursing injuries after she was shot in the incident.

The mayhem erupted on Friday morning along Southern Bypass and a section of Kibera after rowdy youth barricaded roads, burnt tyres in protest of NRM’s Miguna's arrest.

National Resistant Movement (NRM) general Miguna Miguna addresses a press conferences at Okoa Kenya offices in Lavington office on 1st February 2018. NRM urged their supporters to remove portraits of President Uhuru Kenyatta at their business premises. [Photo: Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Traffic along the road was disrupted and motorists advised to use alternative routes.

Burnt tyres in Kibera. [Photo: Courtesy]

The self-declared National Resistance Movement general Miguna Miguna was apprehended by police at his Runda home on Friday morning.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said that the vocal lawyer was arrested for administering an illegal oath and being a member of NRM, a movement that has since been outlawed by the Government.

“Miguna publicly declared that he is the general of NRM, which is already declared a proscribed group. By the time he declared publicly, there was a gazette notice by the minister. How can we let it go? We are law enforcers,” said Kinoti.

Miguna had on Thursday dared Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to arrest him for administering the oath to Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

"Matiang'i if you are looking for me, I am ready and I have been ready since I was a teenager," he said.

He further directed NASA supporters to remove all of President Uhuru Kenyatta's portraits from their business premises.

"We are ordering NRM soldiers to take down Uhuru portraits from all homes, businesses and every premise they occupy," Miguna said.

The outspoken poilitician said the coalition will in due course produce legitimate portraits of "President Raila Odinga".

"We will distribute the portraits ourselves. We are going to do it in an organised and fashioned way," he said.

Raila Odinga was ‘sworn-in’ at the Uhuru Park grounds on January 30 as the ‘people’s president’.

Holding a green Bible to his right arm and sandwiched by his former aide Miguna and Siaya Senator James Orengo, Raila recited his ‘oath of office’ before thousands of NASA supporters that thronged the recreational park.

“I Raila Amolo Odinga in full realisation of the high calling to assume the office of the people’s president of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the people and the Republic of Kenya; that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Kenya, as by law established, and all other laws of the Republic as adopted by the people of Kenya; that I will protect and uphold sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya. So help me God.” he carefully said.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, however, did not attend the inauguration.

Speaking shortly after taking ‘oath’, Raila said the event marks the end of electoral injustice in Kenya, adding that Kalonzo will be ‘sworn-in’ at a later date.

Other NASA principals Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi were also missing as Raila ‘took oath’.

