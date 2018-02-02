More British troops to train in Laikipia County Next Story
How Miguna’s house was raided by police (Photos)

By Mercy Asamba | Published Fri, February 2nd 2018 at 10:29, Updated February 2nd 2018 at 11:12 GMT +3

The self-declared National Resistance Movement(NRM) General Miguna Miguna has been arrested by police at his home in Runda.

Police raided his Runda home on Friday morning. [Courtesy]

The arrest comes three days after National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga was 'sworn-in' at Uhuru Park a move that has been highly criticized by the Government.

Miguna was among the people who were at the centre of Raila's oath-taking ceremony.[Courtesy]

Miguna and Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang’ were at the Centre of the Uhuru Park event and are said to have played a major role in Raila’s oath ceremony.

Miguna Miguna's Runda home.[Courtesy]

TJ Kajwang’ was arrested on Wednesday by flying squad while at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

At the time of his arrest, Miguna Miguna was at his home.[Courtesy]

The MP who was later released on Sh.50,000 bail on Thursday was charged with administering Raila oath and attending an illegal assembly. 

[Courtesy]

Meanwhile, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has outlawed NRM movement and vowed to arrest those associated with after investigations into Raila's swearing-in are concluded.

