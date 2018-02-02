How Miguna’s house was raided by police (Photos)

The self-declared National Resistance Movement(NRM) General Miguna Miguna has been arrested by police at his home in Runda.
The arrest comes three days after National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga was 'sworn-in' at Uhuru Park a move that has been highly criticized by the Government.
Miguna and Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang’ were at the Centre of the Uhuru Park event and are said to have played a major role in Raila’s oath ceremony.
TJ Kajwang’ was arrested on Wednesday by flying squad while at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.
The MP who was later released on Sh.50,000 bail on Thursday was charged with administering Raila oath and attending an illegal assembly.
Meanwhile, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has outlawed NRM movement and vowed to arrest those associated with after investigations into Raila's swearing-in are concluded.