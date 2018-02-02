Blogger Nyakundi accused of defaming CS Matiang'i has been charged

| Published Fri, February 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 2nd 2018 at 08:52 GMT +3

Self-styled boy child crusader Cyprian Nyakundi is led to Milimani cells after he was charged with publishing obscene information in electronic form. [Photo by George Njunge/Standard]

A blogger was yesterday charged with defaming Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Cyprian Nyakundi, who appeared before Milimani Magistrate Kenneth Cheruiyot, denied publishing offensive information about Matiang’i on his Twitter account.

ALSO READ: Fake news alert: January 30 declared public holiday

The blogger was said to have committed the offence on January 23 this year.

The court issued an arrest warrant after Nyakundi failed to appear to answer the charges.

He requested the court to release him on a personal bond on the grounds that he had obtained an anticipatory bail of Sh100, 000 on January 30.

Nyakundi claimed he had suffered at the hands of police officers, whom he said defied a court order to release him.

He told the court that on January 30, he appeared before Justice Luka Kimaru and obtained an order for anticipatory bail.

Kimaru had directed that Nyakundi should not be arrested or detained by the police pending investigations.

However, the accused claimed that the police arrested him later that day and detained him at Kamukunji Police Station.

The defence said Nyakundi’s rights were violated.

ALSO READ: Society’s role in creating boy child crisis in Kenya

Prosecutor Solomon Wamulika opposed his release, claiming the orders by the High Court were temporary pending his appearance in court.

“By then, the subject before the court was a suspect. However, he has now been formally charged and he is required to attend court,” said Wamulika.

He asked that Nyakundi be restrained from using his social media accounts.

“The accused should deposit Sh500, 000 bond plus one surety of similar amount and the matter will be heard on March 7, 2018,” Cheruiyot ruled.