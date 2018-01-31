Winnie Mandela discharged from hospital after kidney infection

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 11:15, Updated January 31st 2018 at 11:28 GMT +3

Anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Johannesburg: South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of late President Nelson Mandela, was discharged from hospital on Tuesday after being treated for a kidney infection, a spokesman for the Mandela family said in a statement.

Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to Johannesburg's Milpark Hospital around 10 days ago. She has been in and out of hospital since 2016 for back and knee surgery.

"I'm pleased to be going back home where I'll be able to rest and fully recuperate from the short illness," the statement quoted Madikizela-Mandela as saying.

During her ex-husband's 27-year imprisonment for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and the rights of black South Africans, undergoing arrest and banishment. White minority rule ended in 1994.