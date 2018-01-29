Row as police plot on how to stop Raila's oath

| Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 09:35, Updated January 29th 2018 at 09:41 GMT +3

Nairobi County Police Commander Japheth Koome addressing the press at his office where he stated that he would not allow Nasa to use Uhuru Park for the planned swearing in Ceremony. [Photo by Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

There was massive security build-up, tough talk, and defiance as the clock ticked towards the planned swearing in of Opposition leader Raila Odinga as 'the people's president'.

Yesterday, Deputy President William Ruto said the government did not recognise the ceremony even as the police declared they would use their power to ensure the swearing-in does not happen.

But the National Super Alliance (NASA) has vowed to continue with the plans, indicating it was mobilising supporters from different parts of the country to attend the event that is also planned to swear in former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka as Raila's deputy

Yesterday, the Nairobi police boss, Japheth Koome, said nobody, including the Nairobi Business Community, would be allowed to use Uhuru Park tomorrow.

Peace breach

“Whoever is thinking of coming to Uhuru Park, tell him or her not to attempt.

"We will not allow that. I will be accused of omission if I fail to stop the meetings. I will therefore ensure there is no breach of peace,” reiterated Koome.

But the NASA chief executive, Norman Magaya, said: “Our venue remains Uhuru Park. Option one is Uhuru Park, option two Uhuru Park, option three Uhuru Park. There will be no other place but Uhuru Park.

"We said we shall resist Uhuru and all his appendages, including Koome. The ceremony is beyond him.”

And as the brinkmanship continued in Nairobi, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and MPs Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga) and Jared Okello (Nyando) said all politicians in the coalition have been tasked with mobilising people.

Turn out

Other NASA senior members predicted that Kenyans would turn up on their own for the event.

Wanga noted that a committee formed to coordinate the activities of the 'people’s assembly' was working on the final plans and the personnel who would declare Raila the 'people’s president'.

“The committee is also working on the arrangements of how the swearing-in will take place.

"We are also making arrangements to ensure that one million people turn up for the ceremony,” said Wanga.

The Nairobi County government has issued a notice to the public that it has closed Uhuru Park for renovation, although no tender for the works has been published.

NASA has insisted that Uhuru Park is not personal property and called on its backers to disobey any directive from the State.

Magaya said no police commander could stop the ceremony, adding it would be the birth of a new Kenya.

Raila, who was the Opposition's presidential candidate in last year's August 8 General Election, is expected to be sworn on on Tuesday.

Sources within NASA have said the four principals - Raila (ODM), Kalonzo (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya) - are working with elected and non-elected leaders to plan their big day.

The leaders said they were not intimidated by Koome's warning and that they were working on the final preparations for the swearing-in of their coalition leader.

“A number of constituencies have already acquired buses and each constituency will have at least five buses full of supporters.

"Various regions will be represented at the event and we are expecting Kenyans to turn up for the event,” said Atandi.

National Resistance Movement's (NRM) Miguna Miguna said nothing was going to stop NASA’s peaceful assembly at Uhuru Park unless the police are out to attack the people.

Miguna argued what NASA planned to do tomorrow was legal, constitutional, and a peaceful exercise, which should not give the security apparatus sleepless nights.

“We are not planning to attack anyone. Usually the police are supposed to provide security if you request them to, but we don’t need their security. You don’t need any permission from the police to go to Uhuru Park,” he said.

Registered backers

The Nakuru County assembly minority leader, who also represents Ol-Karia ward, Peter Palanga, said a number of backers had registered to attend the event.

“We are calling on our supporters from across the county to turn up in large numbers in support of the swearing-in of our leaders, Mr Odinga and Mr Kalonzo Musyoka. We need their presence during the event which will be historic,” said Mr Palanga, who was elected on an ODM ticket.

“So far we have not received any facilitation from the party and don’t feel the need to bother the top party leadership with such expenses.

"Our people who have registered to attend the function have agreed to facilitate themselves,” he said.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli has asked security officers to refrain from engaging NASA supporters to avoid loss of life and bloodshed.

Attorney General Githu Muigai has threatened the NASA duo with a treason charge, which attracts the death penalty.

Several lawsuits have been filed to stop the swearing-in and are pending in court.

