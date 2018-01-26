Details of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s list of nominees to cabinet

| Published Fri, January 26th 2018 at 19:35, Updated January 26th 2018 at 19:42 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s full list of cabinet nominees and ambassadors has elicited mixed reactions as Kenyans on twitter using the hashtag #UhuruCabinet expressed their views on those nominated for various positions.

Some Kenyans wondered why the president introduced position of Chief Administrative Secretaries yet ministries have principal secretaries, arguing that the newly created position will worsen the already huge wage bill.

While releasing the names of cabinet nominees, President Uhuru said Chief Administrative Secretary would broadly be responsible for helping the Cabinet Secretary to better coordinate the running of the affairs of their respective ministries.

Margaret Kobia has been nominated to be the Cabinet Secretary for the Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs. She will be working with Rachel Shebesh who would be in the newly created position of Chief Administrative Secretary in the ministry. Principal Secretary for Public Service and Youth will be Lilian Omolo, the Principal Secretary for Gender will be Safina Kwekwe.

John Munyes is nominated CS for Ministry of Petroleum and Mining. The Principal Secretary in the ministry of Petroleum will be Andrew Kamau Ng’ang’a.

The Ministry of Devolution and ASAL areas will be headed by the CS Eugene Wamalwa, Chief Administrative Secretary will be Hussein Dado, the Principal Secretary for ASAL will be Michael Powon, Principal Secretary Devolution will be Nelson Marwa.

Raychelle Omamo has been reassigned Ministry of Defence, the PS will continue to be Torome Saitoti.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to be led by CS Monica Juma. The Chief Administrative Secretary will be Ababu Namwamba and the PS Foreign Affairs will be Ambassador Macharia Kamau. The PS International Trade will be Chris Kiptoo.

The Ministry of Water and Sanitation will be under CS Simon Chelugui, The Chief Administrative Secretary Winnie Guchu, and the PS will be announced.

Keriako Tobiko will lead the Ministry of Environment and Forestry as CS and the PS will continue to be Charles Sunkuli.

The Ministry of Industrialization and Enterprise Development reassigned to Cabinet Secretary Aden Mohammed and the PS Industrialization Betty Maina.

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development CS will be James Macharia, the Chief Administrative Secretary, Mr. Chris Obure, the PS Transport, Paul Maringa, the PS Infrastructure-Julius Korir and the PS shipping and Maritime-Nancy Karigithu.

The Ministry Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary will be Joseph Mucheru, the CAS and the PS will be announced later.

National Treasury and Ministry of Planning CS Henry Rotich, the CAS- Nelson Gaichuhie, PS Treasury Kamau Thugge, PS Planning Julius Muia.

Ministry of Energy CS Charles Keter has been reassigned, PS renewable energy-Colleta Suda and the PS Energy Joseph Njoroge.

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government will be headed by CS Fred Matiang’i, the CAS will be Patrick Ntutu, PS Interior Karanja Kibicho, PS Immigration, Border Control and Registration of Persons-PS will be Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa.

Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation CS will be Mwangi Kiunjuri, the CAS as well as PS Livestock-Andrew Tuimor, the PS Crop Development-Richard Lesiyampe, the Ps Agriculture Research-Hamadi Boga, PS fisheries will be announced as well as PS irrigation.

Ministry of Health will be headed by CS Sicily Kariuki, the CAS will be Rashid Aman, and PS Peter Tum.

Sports and Heritage the Cabinet Secretary is Rashid Achesa Mohammed, PS Sports will be Peter Kaberia and the PS heritage will be Josphetta Mukobe.

Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, the CS is Najib Balala, the CAS will be announced as well as the PS Tourism, the PS wildlife will be Margaret Mwakema.

The Ministry of Education CS Amina Mohammed, CAS Hon. Simon Kachapin, PS Early Learning and Basic Education Dr. Belio Kipsang. The PS university education and research Prof. Japheth Micheni Ntiba. PS Post training and skills development Zainab Hussein.

Ministry of lands CS is Farida Karoney, CAS will be Gideon Mung’aro and the PS will continue to be Nicholas Muraguri.

Labour and Social Protection CS Ukur Yattani, CAS Abdul Bahari, PS social protection pensions and senior citizens affairs will continue to be Susan Mochache.

The Ministry of East African Community and Northern Corridor development CS is Peter Munya, CAS will be Ken Obura and the PS will be named in due course.

The president has also co-opted Raphael Tuju into cabinet on a need basis.

Judy Wakhungu has been nominated for the post of Ambassador to France, Dr. Cleopha Mailu to the Permanent Mission of the UN in Geneva, Kiema Kilonzo will be new High commissioner to Uganda, Dan Kazungu is nominee for the High Commissioner to Tanzania.

Lazarus Amayo has also been moved to the Permanent Mission of the United Nations in New York and Phyllis Kandie is nominee for Ambassador to Belgium and Luxemburg as well as the European Union.

Willy Bett is nominee for High Commissioner to India. Jacob Kaimenyi nominee to the Permanent Mission to UNESCO in Paris and Hassan Wario is nominated as Ambassador to Austria.