Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet (full list)

| Published Fri, January 26th 2018 at 16:58, Updated January 26th 2018 at 18:17 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday afternoon released the names of nominated cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and ambassadors to various countries.

Below is the full list of President Uhuru's cabinet.

Cabinet Secretaries

Margaret Kobia - Public Service

Fred Matiang'i - Interior

Charles Keter - Energy

John Munyes - Petroleum Mining

Eugene Wamalwa - Devolution

Racheal Omamo - Defence

Monica Juma - Foreign Affairs

Simon Chelugui - Water

Keriako Tobiko - Environment

Aden Mohammed - Industrialisation

James Macharia - Transport

Joseph Mucheru - ICT.

Sicily Kariuki - Health

Rashid Achesa - Sports.

Najib Balala - Tourism.

Amina Mohammed - Education.

Farida Karoney - Lands

Ukur Yatani - Labour

Peter Munya - East African Community

Raphael Tuju

Ambassadors

Judy Wakhungu - France

Cleopa Mailu - UN, Geneva

Kiema Kilonzo - Uganda

Dan Kazungu - Tanzania

Lazarus Amayo - United Nations

Phyllis Kandie - Belgium and Luxenbourg

Willy Bett - India

Jacob Kaimenyi - UNEP

Chief Administrative Secretaries

Ababu Namwamba - Foreign Affairs

Hussein Dadho

Chris Obure

Simon Kachapin

Ken Obura

Permanent secretaries

Nelson Marwa - Devolution

Michael Powon - Arid and Semi-arid Lands

Peter Kaberia - Sports

Josetta Makobe - Heritage

Belio Kisang - Learning and Basic Education

Lilian Omollo -Gender

Torome Saitoti - Defence