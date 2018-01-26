NASA: Raila to be sworn-in using figures obtained from IEBC servers

| Published Fri, January 26th 2018 at 13:20, Updated January 26th 2018 at 15:40 GMT +3

NASA leader Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga won the August 8, 2017 General Election with 8,041,726 votes against Uhuru Kenyatta’ 7, 755, 428 votes according to figures the National Super Alliance allege are from the Independent and Electoral Boundaries (IEBC) servers.

During a presser on Friday, January 26, NASA insisted they don’t recognize the October 2017 Repeat Election that declared Uhuru Kenyatta as the elected president, a race from which Raila withdrew.

The NASA leader cited skewed playground and IEBC’s refusal to address the coalition’s concerns that were articulated in its irreducible minimums as the main reasons for its withdrawal.

Raila’s running mate Kalonzo Musyoka also said the irregularities that compelled the Supreme Court to annul the August 8 poll made a strong case to reform the IEBC and it was not capable to conduct the October election as constituted.

However, on October 30, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati declared President Uhuru Kenyatta winner of the October 26 repeat presidential election.

Uhuru garnered 7,483,895 votes out of the 7,616,217 valid votes cast, giving him a 98% win.

According to Jubilee party, 90 percent of the country voted. It blamed NASA for disenfranchising those who did not vote when it asked supporters to stay away on Election Day.

Voting did not happen in 25 constituencies in Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, and Kisumu where opposition supporters barred IEBC officials from delivering voting material and engaged police in running battles.

There was also low voter turnout in other counties in Easter, Western and Coastal and Nairobi regions.

The coalition is now looking forward to have Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka sworn-in as president and deputy president of the People’s Assembly on January 30 at Uhuru Park using the results from the servers.

The move has been disputed by some of international and national leaders with calls for a national dialogue, but NASA insists they will only accept dialogue that will focus on electoral reforms.