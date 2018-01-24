Twelve students arrested after attempting to burn school Next Story
Nakuru based lawyer charged with fraud Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Two foreign paragliders die in Kerio escarpment

By Fred Kibor | Published Wed, January 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 23rd 2018 at 21:57 GMT +3
The sport that is gaining popularity among the locals. [PHOTO BY MICHAEL OLLINGA]

A paragliding expedition on Tuesday ended tragically after two 'pilots' died after falling down the rocky Elgeyo escarpment in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Two foreigners identified as Thomas Lednik, 46, from Czech Republic and his trainee Kimberly Ann Pace from the US died after their glider-parachute collapsed and fell near Kipka village in Keiyo North sub-county.

ALSO READ: Abducted pilots at the mercy of South Sudan Ex-VP Machar

In paragliding, the ‘pilots’ who fly the gliders run a few metres down the scenic cliffs of the Elgeyo escarpment and then soar high like eagles.

Adventure sport

In the recreational and competitive adventure sport of flying paragliders, the 'pilot' seat is suspended below a hollow fabric wing whose shape is that of a parachute.

Area OCPD Mwenda Meme said the paragliders developed challenges while up in the skies before crashing.

“Last week, we lost another pilot in a similar occurrence and we are asking paragliders to thoroughly scrutinise the erratic weather before beginning their expedition,” said the police boss.

Security officers are mulling whether to halt the exercise to stop increasing fatalities.

The bodies of the two were taken to Iten County Referral Hospital mortuary.

RELATED TOPICS:
paragliding
paragliding expedition
pilots
pilots die
Elgeyo escarpment
Elgeyo Marakwet County

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.
ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited