Five people die as oil tanker crashes into Tuk Tuk in Kisumu

By Standard Reporter | Published Tue, January 23rd 2018 at 21:12, Updated January 23rd 2018 at 21:36 GMT +3

Five people died and more than ten others injured on Tuesday after an oil tanker fell on a Tuk Tuk full of passengers at Kachok in Kisumu County.

The driver of the tanker that was driving towards Kisumu lost control of the vehicle that hit a pavement before falling on its side. 

The 8pm accident paralysed transport along the busy road.

 

Police had to fire shots in the air to scare off a huge crowd that gathered at the scene. 

The injured including a few months old baby were rushed to Kisumu County Hospital. 

An eye witness,Tony Omondi, said the tanker fell on the Tuk Tuk causing the accident.

 

More to follow...

