Moses Kuria: Raila’s swearing-in has been called off

| Published Sun, January 21st 2018 at 19:41, Updated January 21st 2018 at 20:09 GMT +3

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has claimed that Opposition leader Raila Odinga will not be sworn in on January 30.

Mr Kuria asserted on Sunday that the swearing-in was called off following a deal between Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Raila that led to the release of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

“Good News!! As part of the negotiated deal between Sen Johnson Sakaja and Raila Odinga that led to the release of Babu Owino, the swearing in that was set to take place on 30th January has been called off indefinitely,” the MP stated in a Facebook post.

The legislator who is not new to controversy, earlier took offence over Sakaja’s move to rescue Owino from police cells.

“I look forward to the day my friend Sen Johnson Sakaja will come to visit me in cell. Do not even secure my release. Just bring me a bowl of porridge. Sulking is human, isnt it? After all we have worked together for over a decade now,” he said on Sunday.

Owino was released from custody after MPs Sakaja, Junet Mohamed, Anthony Oluoch, George Aladwa, Gladys Wanga and former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra visited Parklands police station and condemned his detention.

A section of Jubilee leaders dared Raila and Kalonzo to go ahead with the planned swearing-in saying that they risk being arrested and charged with treason which is punishable by death.

Speaking during a function in Gatanga constituency, Kiambu County, the leaders who included Jubilee party vice chairman David Murathe insisted that there is a President who was elected on the October 26 during the repeat election.

Murathe said President Uhuru was legally sworn in by the Chief Justice and has the instruments of power as required by the constitution of Kenya.

The Jubilee leaders insisted that there was no need for the President to dialogue with Opposition leaders, explaining that it’s time to focus on the development agenda for the country.

They at the same time urged Raila to read the Bible he has been given by supporters and be guided by the truth that the Government is stable under the leadership of Uhuru.

NASA has consistently refused to recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as President, insisting on fighting for electoral reforms.

Supporters have continued to pile pressure on the Opposition chiefs during People’s Assembly forums as they also denounce calls for dialogue.

Leaders from the Lower Eastern region, the bedrock of Kalonzo’s political support on Friday led residents in rejecting calls for dialogue between NASA leaders and Uhuru.

Instead, they demanded that the duo proceed with their scheduled ‘swearing-in’ ceremony on January 30.

At the People’s Assembly meeting for lower Eastern region convened at Machakos town and attended by all the NASA principals -- Raila, Kalonzo, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula -- the Wiper Democratic Party leader was seemingly swimming against the current.

“Listen, you people who do not want dialogue. As your leader, I must tell you the truth. If we will not hold a dialogue at the right time between now and 30th, there will be consequences,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo suggested that there was still room for a political deal that could offset the planned event. They said Uhuru should bear the greatest responsibility if the country degenerates into a conflict situation over his stubbornness.

Forty six MPs allied to NASA on Tuesday (January 16, 2018) signed an affidavit in support of the swearing in Raila and Kalonzo Musyoka on January 30.

In the affidavit, members of the National Assembly and senators are expected to acknowledge that they understood the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and fully supported the establishment of the People’s Assemblies, the ascension and recognition of Raila and Kalonzo as the president and deputy of the People’s Republic of Kenya.

NASA co-principal Moses Wetang’ula on January 11 asked the Head of State and his deputy William Ruto to swallow their pride and have a sit-down with the Opposition.

“I want to encourage you Uhuru and Ruto that this country does not belong to you. You must climb down from the pedestal where you are and come down to talk to fellow Kenyans about the future of this country. The problems of this country can neither be solved exclusively by Jubilee nor solved exclusively by NASA," said Wetang'ula.

“Uhuru and Ruto this country does not belong to you, it belongs to 45 million Kenyans and 43 communities of this country. So when you sit down, it matters not whether you got votes in Luo Nyanza or not. We want to see Luos in your Cabinet. It matters not whether you got votes in Ukambani or not, don’t pick sycophants, pick people who are respected,” he added.

The Bungoma Senator also hit out at the President saying that his call for peace cannot be achieved in a country that does not recognise justice.

“Let nobody tell us we want peace, we want unity, we want development. Peace is a product of justice. Unity is a product of justice and sustainable development will be a product of justice,” he pointed out.

Wetang’ula was speaking as he addressed a meeting of Ford-Kenya women leaders in Nairobi.

