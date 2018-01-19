Nyali MP Mohamed Ali links Joho to tallying centre chaos

| Published Fri, January 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 18th 2018 at 23:01 GMT +3

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali has claimed that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and "his brother" hired goons to disconnect power and unleash chaos at a tallying centre.

This happened at Frere Town tallying centre during the August 8, 2017, polls, Mr Ali said.

The MP admitted that during the polling period, he had a gun that was licensed last January but denied using it to harass voters or opponents on the polling day.

The MP also disclosed that the State deployed six security men to protect him during and after the polls.

Ali opted to vie as independent candidate after shambolic ODM primaries in which he alleges his victory was stolen.

Governor's kin

By "his brother", Ali appeared to be referring to Abdalla Said alias Saido who vied for the seat on an ODM ticket and who is widely believed to be related to the governor.

The ODM candidate has contested Ali's win alleging fraud and subterfuge on the polling day.

Ali, who was testifying in a Mombasa court yesterday, told Lady Justice Lydia Achode that Joho and "his brother" brought several men in 10 cars to disrupt ballot counting at Frere Town.

He also admitted that six prison officers attached to him by the State fired in the air several times to protect him.

The MP testified that GSU and regular police officers were also called in to contain the violence.

Kelvin Lunani testified on Monday in court that Ali's bodyguards opened fire at a polling station and threatened him when he tried to confront Ali's alleged agents from openly bribing voters.

“Several bullets were fired in the air at Frere town after police sensed danger when some people started to disconnect the lights in a polling station,” said Ali.

He said GSU and regular police were called in for reinforcement after the men outnumbered his officers on the ground.

Ali denied claims he brandished a gun noting that during an incident at Uwanja wa Mbuzi polling station, he held a cellphone which must have been mistaken for a weapon.

On Monday, Mr Lunani who vied for the same seat on an ANC party ticket, claimed the MP's supporters whipped out guns and threatened him as Ali watched.

“I am a licensed gun holder since January 9, 2017, but I did not cock any gun as alleged but was just tucking back my phone in the pocket,” said Ali who also alleged that he saw men trying to interfere with power supply at the tallying centre.

Joho's men

The journalist claimed Joho's men threatened him when he asked what they were doing there but later admitted that a man arrested for trying to disconnect power told him he was an employee of Kenya Power on lawful deployment.

The MP said two officers attached to him fired four bullets during the Frere Town fracas.

During cross-examination by Mohamed Balala for Said, the MP said each officer attached to him was issued with 30 bullets and were later commended by the officer in charge Shimo La Tewa Prison Samuel Nyuthu for doing a good job at Frere tallying station.

Ali defended the security deployment around him saying he deserved protection as a candidate.

“It is normal as a private citizen to be allocated police security and I had a privilege of being an aspirant though there were some who did not have, like Said,” said Ali.