One-year-old run over by police vehicle in Bondo

By Isaiah Gwengi | Published Thu, January 18th 2018 at 15:00, Updated January 18th 2018 at 15:14 GMT +3
One-year-old was killed by an Administration Police vehicle in Bondo.

  • a one-year-old child died at Bondo sub-county hospital after he was hit by a police vehicle.
  • the police officer who was driving the vehicle was released on bond 

Bondo, Kenya: A one-year-old child on Wednesday died at Bondo sub-county hospital after he was hit by a police vehicle.

The child, Alphonse Favour Onditi is said to have been knocked by the vehicle belonging to Administration Police as he played.

According to eyewitnesses, baby favour whose mother runs an MPesa shop at the entrance of the area Deputy County Commissioner's office was playing at the gate when he was knocked down.

"The boy was running to pick a box which he was playing with when the vehicle ran over him," said an eyewitness.

Siaya county Police Coordinator Mr Patrick Lumumba Ombura who confirmed the incident said that the body has since been taken to Bondo Sub County hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

He said the police officer who was driving the vehicle was released on bond while the vehicle has been towed to Bondo police station.

"We have already launched investigations into what could have happened," said police boss.

RELATED TOPICS:
Bondo
Road Accident
administration police

