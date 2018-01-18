Hold talks, EU House tells Uhuru and Raila Previous Story
President Uhuru summons MPs to State House over leadership wrangles

By Jacob Ngetich | Published Thu, January 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 17th 2018 at 22:29 GMT +3
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Deputy President William Ruto at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly before departing for an official visit to South Africa on 11th January,2018

President Uhuru Kenyatta has summoned Jubilee members of four parliamentary committees to address leadership wrangles after the party dethroned their elected leaders.

The meeting at State House follows another one at Deputy President William Ruto's Karen official home, where four MPs from Rift Valley who were de-whipped from their parliamentary leadership positions refused to step down.

Jubilee legislators Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Silas Tiren (Moiben), Alex Kosgey (Emgwen), and Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East) were in December elected to lead parliamentary committees in the National Assembly against the sanctions of their party.

Consultative meeting

Yesterday, in a text to the MPs, the Deputy President wrote: “Mheshimiwa, This is to invite you for a consultative meeting of the Environment and Natural Resources, Agriculture and Livestock, Labour and Parliamentary Broadcasting Committee with the Party Leader HE President Uhuru Kenyatta tomorrow, Thursday, 18th January 2018 at 8.30am, at State House, Nairobi. Please be punctual.”

Tiren, Keter, and Bowen were in mid-December de-whipped by Jubilee Party Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali from the House committees for going against the party line-up.

In the letter dated December 19, Washiali discharged Keter from the Committee of Labour and Social Welfare, his Moiben counterpart from Agriculture, and Bowen from the Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

The MPs later went to the High Court to challenge the action. The matter is pending.

