Raila must be sworn in, NASA MPs insist

NASA principals (from left) Raila Odinga, Moses Wetang'ula, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Musalia Mudavadi address the Press at Okoa Kenya secretariat. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

Forty six Members of Parliament (MPs) allied to National Supper Alliance (NASA) have signed an affidavit in support of the swearing in Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on January 30.

Four MPs from the coalition parties calling themselves Tangaza Msimamo led by Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala said they were targeting over a hundred law makers to commit that they supported event at the end of the month.

The legislators including ODM director of Political Affairs and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, his Makueni counterpart Dan Maanzo and Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, said they wanted to ensure that the swearing in of Raila and Kalonzo did not fail.

In the affidavit, members of the national assembly and senators are expected to acknowledge that they understood the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and fully supported the establishment of the People’s Assemblies, the ascension and recognition of Raila and Kalonzo as the president and deputy of the People’s Republic of Kenya.

"I recognize ...Raila and Kalonzo as the President of the People’s Republic of Kenya having been duly elected by the people of Kenya in exercise of their sovereign power granted under the Constitution of Kenya (2010)”.

The affidavit noted that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s orders to open its servers that contained the actual, accurate and final results of the presidential elections held on 8th August, 2017.

“That had the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission complied with the Supreme Court’s orders and opened the servers, those results would have shown that the winner of the presidential election held on 8th August, 2017 was .....Raila,” read part of the affidavit.

“That the repeat election for president of Kenya held on 26th October, 2017 was null and void and an illegality ab initio because there were accurate final results available for the election for president held on 8th August, 2017. That there was no need for a new election for president of Kenya to be held as the people of Kenya had already voted for their president by popular, overwhelming vote on 8th August, 2017. That the choice of president for the people of Kenya manifested in their free will is Rt. Hon. Raila Amollo Odinga”.

Malala said on Tuesday that once the MPs finish signing, they will take it to the governors and eventually to all the NASA principals.

NASA leader Raila Odinga while addressing supporters on 28 November 2017 in Nairobi’s Eastlands declared that he would be sworn in on Jamhuri Day, 12 December 2017.

NASA leaders postponed the Raila swearing in scheduled on Jamhuri Day, explaining that he was supposed to be sworn in with his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka who was by then attending to his sick wife in Germany.

They then assured supporters that the swearing in would take place at the beginning of the new year 2018 but later announced January 30 as the new swearing in date.

Claims of night meetings between some NASA officials and Jubilee party leaders have caused anxiety and even panic among supporters of the opposition alliance. Some of the supporters feel frustrated and have accused some of their leaders of dishonesty.

The NASA leaders have vowed not to recognize Uhuru Kenyatta’s presidency after the October 26 repeat election, insisting on fighting for electoral reforms amid calls for national dialogue.