Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly at 46

By Reuters | Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 21:33, Updated January 15th 2018 at 22:34 GMT +3
O’Riordan died after travelling to London for a short recording session. [Photo: Courtesy]

Dolores O‘Riordan, the lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries Dolores O‘Riordan, died suddenly on Monday at the age of 46 during a trip to London for a recording session, her publicist said.

The Irish group, which combined indie guitar with O‘Riordan’s distinctive Irish lilt and yoddle, shot to fame in the 1990s with hits like “Linger” and “Zombie.”

The band was one of the most successful rock groups of that decade, selling over 40 million records, according to the group’s official website.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today,” publicist Lindsey Holmes said in a statement.

Holmes said O’Riordan died after travelling to London for a short recording session, but she declined to comment on the possible cause of death.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” Holmes said in an emailed statement.

