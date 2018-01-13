Clothing giant in trouble over racist advert of black child wearing jumper branded "coolest monkey in the jungle" Previous Story
Volkswagen to double output from Kenya plant, Kenyan presidency says

By Reuters | Published Sat, January 13th 2018 at 11:29, Updated January 13th 2018 at 11:34 GMT +3
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the International Auto Show in Mexico City, Mexico November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

German automaker Volkswagen (VW) (VOWG_p.DE) plans to double output at its Kenyan assembly plant and could build a second model there, Kenya’s presidential office said without giving a timeline.

VW set up the vehicle assembly plant in 2016, resuming production in Kenya after a four decade break. The plant has started by assembling VW’s Vivo model.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was told by VW’s South Africa chief Thomas Schaefer “the firm was exploring producing a second model in Kenya, possibly a hatchback - small SUV - while doubling production of the VW Polo Vivo to at least 300 vehicles,” the presidential office said in a statement late on Friday.

VW has long experience operating in emerging markets. But Kenya’s car market is dominated by low-priced, second-hand imports from countries, such as Japan.

Other brands assembling vehicles in Kenya include Isuzu (7202.T), Toyota (7203.T), Nissan (7201.T), Mitsubishi (8058.T) and Peugeot (PEUP.PA).

