Aukot to name 22 member shadow cabinet

| Published Thu, January 11th 2018 at 16:31, Updated January 11th 2018 at 16:41 GMT +3

Ekuru Aukot during the launch of his manifesto on July 1, 2017 in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo| Standard]

Former presidential candidate and leader of Thirdway Alliance Kenya Ekuru Aukot has begun plans to constitute shadow cabinet secretaries and senior advisers team by calling for applications to the 22 positions.

The Opposition outfit plans to use the cabinet to keep President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government in check as his fierce rival Raila Odinga moots his own swearing-in.

Last year, Aukot declared himself the official Opposition figure after coming in third with 21,333 votes against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 7,483,895 in the October 26 repeat polls.

“We are getting ready to run government and President Uhuru Kenyatta must know that we shall not only be criticizing his government but also offering alternative solutions to the problems facing Kenyans and require government intervention,” said Aukot.

He maintained that the shadow cabinet will be complying with article 130 of the constitution as it will be reflecting the regional and ethnic diversity of the people of Kenya.

Aukot’s announcement comes hot in the anxiety that has been building among the 13 cabinet secretaries whose names missed in the first Uhuru Kenyatta piecemeal cabinet and suspense the nation has waited for the full cabinet list.

Applicants to the shadow cabinet can send their CVs to [email protected] before or on January 30, 2018.

‘National Executive Committee (TNEC) would then comb through the applications before the cabinet is unveiled in February 2018.’ Said Fred Okango Thirdway Secretary General.