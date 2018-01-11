Sonko orders reshuffle of county staff

| Published Thu, January 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 10th 2018 at 21:24 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko with Nairobi County Executives. [Photo by Kelvin Karani/Standard]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday directed transfer and reshuffling of county staff who have stayed in the same department for more than 15 years.

Sonko asked the Human Resource Department to reshuffle both the senior and junior staff at City Hall which he said have served for more than a decade in the same department.

“Some staff have served in the same department for over 15 years and have personalised the departments like their family business,” said Sonko.

He added: “Therefore, there is urgent need to reshuffle both senior and junior staff at City Hall.”

Sonko was addressing members of his cabinet yesterday during an induction at Sun ‘N’ Sand beach Hotel in Kilifi where he declared war against cartels at the county’s land rates department.

He directed the County Executive Committee members to dismantle “cartels at the Rates Department”, which he said were targeting helpless widows in the city.