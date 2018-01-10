Ex-land registrars in court for irregular issuance of public land

| Published Wed, January 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 9th 2018 at 22:28 GMT +3

Three former land registrars charged with irregularly allocating public land have defended their actions before Nyeri Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo.

Former Laikipia Senior Assistant Lands Registrar Lawrence Warachi and colleagues Stephen Mburu and Justus Wang'ombe are accused of irregularly issuing title deeds for plots that had been set aside by Nyarigunu Land Buying Companies for a polytechnic and dispensary.

In the cases that date back 20 years ago, Mr Wang'ombe denied that he issued a title deed to Samuel Wanderi for a public utility plot measuring 0.51 hectares that had been reserved for a dispensary in disregard of the procedures of the land buying company.

Mr Warachi also denied he improperly conferred a benefit on Wellington Weru by issuing him with a title deed for a land parcel that had been reserved for a polytechnic, telling the anti-corruption court the process had been sanctioned by the chief land registrar.

Through their lawyer Kimani Njuguna, the three asked the court to acquit them of the charges.

They questioned why none of the company directors had testified against them and insisted the documents they used to issue the title deeds were certified and did not indicate the land was for public utilities.

“I relied on the shareholder’s register, area list and area map and there was no indication that the land was for a dispensary,” said Wangombe.

They told the court the parcels were issued to bona fide members of the land-buying firm.

The cases come up for mention on February 6 to confirm submissions before a judgement is delivered.

