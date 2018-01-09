Threats stall election petition against Sonko Next Story
Two popular nightclubs in Nairobi closed Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Embakasi East parliamentary loser seeking to access KIEMS kits

By Faith Karanja | Published Tue, January 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 8th 2018 at 22:59 GMT +3
Francis Mureithi and Starehe MP Charles Kanyi at a past Jubilee rally. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Embakasi East parliamentary loser Francis Mureithi wants Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits in 19 polling stations scrutinised.

He wants court to compel the electoral commission to supply him with documentation of all incidences of failure by the kits.

ALSO READ: Uhuru’s Cabinet not inclusive, says Jubilee MP

Mureithi, through lawyer Ham Langat, said the court should grant scrutiny due to alleged failure by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials to identify people using the electronic voter identification in some polling stations. 

“The results announced by IEBC declaring Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino winner differ from those in Forms 35B,” Langat said.

Langat claims that Owino’s supporters caused violence at two polling stations that disrupted voting.

“The relevance and purpose of the information and data sought is to show and prove that the returning officer and IEBC did not comply with law in conducting and supervising the August 8, 2017 elections,” Mureithi says in his affidavit.

He claims officials tampered with results by filling in Forms 35A, figures that are not in consonance with total votes.

Langat says the authenticity of a significant number of forms 35A cannot be determined as they lack the official IEBC stamp.

Recently, Mbugua Mureithi, a Jubilee candidate who is also challenging Owino’s win, told court most forms 35B were not signed by returning officers.

ALSO READ: Jubilee Party wants court to lift orders on MPs

RELATED TOPICS:
Francis Mureithi
iebc
MPs
Embakasi East
kiems kits

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Uhuru’s Cabinet not inclusive, says Jubilee MP

Uhuru’s Cabinet not inclusive, says Jubilee MP

Jubilee Party wants court to lift orders on MPs

Jubilee Party wants court to lift orders on MPs

NASA MPs snub 'will not affect Uhuru list'

NASA MPs snub 'will not affect Uhuru list'

Revealed: Msando was picked up in South B before torturous death

Revealed: Msando was picked up in South B before torturous death

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

REA Gets New CEO:Mbugua is now the the substantive CEO
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

REA Gets New CEO:Mbugua is now the the substantive CEO

SGR Retrenchment:Company refute claims that they have sacked workers
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

SGR Retrenchment:Company refute claims that they have sacked workers

Kirango's Battle:2 year-old fight with rare condition called Colostomy
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

Kirango's Battle:2 year-old fight with rare condition called Colostomy

Karebe Goldmine Row:Firm refute claims that they acquired mining license illegally
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

Karebe Goldmine Row:Firm refute claims that they acquired mining license illegally

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited