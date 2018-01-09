Embakasi East parliamentary loser seeking to access KIEMS kits

| Published Tue, January 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 8th 2018 at 22:59 GMT +3

Francis Mureithi and Starehe MP Charles Kanyi at a past Jubilee rally. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Embakasi East parliamentary loser Francis Mureithi wants Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits in 19 polling stations scrutinised.

He wants court to compel the electoral commission to supply him with documentation of all incidences of failure by the kits.

Mureithi, through lawyer Ham Langat, said the court should grant scrutiny due to alleged failure by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials to identify people using the electronic voter identification in some polling stations.

“The results announced by IEBC declaring Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino winner differ from those in Forms 35B,” Langat said.

Langat claims that Owino’s supporters caused violence at two polling stations that disrupted voting.

“The relevance and purpose of the information and data sought is to show and prove that the returning officer and IEBC did not comply with law in conducting and supervising the August 8, 2017 elections,” Mureithi says in his affidavit.

He claims officials tampered with results by filling in Forms 35A, figures that are not in consonance with total votes.

Langat says the authenticity of a significant number of forms 35A cannot be determined as they lack the official IEBC stamp.

Recently, Mbugua Mureithi, a Jubilee candidate who is also challenging Owino’s win, told court most forms 35B were not signed by returning officers.

