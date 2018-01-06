Veteran journalist buried in emotional ceremony attended by hundreds of mourners

| Published Sat, January 6th 2018 at 10:51, Updated January 6th 2018 at 11:02 GMT +3

Former journalists who worked with the late David Njuguna Mutonya carry his casket led by Kaloleni MP Paul Katana (right) during his burial at the Mbaraki Cemetery who passed on two weeks ago after a long illness, January 05, 2018. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD]

Hundreds of mourners on Friday attended the burial of veteran journalist David Njuguna Mutonya, 57, who was eulogised as a liberation hero, human rights defender and anti-corruption crusader.

Friends, relatives and colleagues described the former Nation Media Group Mombasa bureau chief as a firm but friendly man who mentored journalists and promoted theatre.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said Mutonya shaped his political career after advising him in 1997 to seek the support of Mombasa tycoons and power brokers in his bid for Mombasa mayoral seat.

“He is the one who introduced me to politics. He advised me to get hold of tycoons and political figures with power to decide who becomes the next mayor after Ahmed Mwidani retires. When I was given the nod, Mutonya told me not to waste the opportunity and I became mayor,” he told mourners at the requiem mass at the Holy Ghost Catholic Cathedral.

Balala also recounted how the late journalist “wrestled” with land grabbers and managed to save the historic Little Theatre Club in Mombasa where he was chairman for three years.

Jubilee Party vice chairman David Murathe said Mutonya was a fighter for Kenya’s second liberation.

Kaloleni MP Paul Katana described the deceased as a firm manager.

Mutonya was buried at Mbaraki cemetery. He is survived by his his wife Susan Wanjiru and three children.