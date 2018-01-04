Trump: Bannon has lost his job and mind Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » America

Trump welcomes possible talks between North Korea, South Korea

By Reuters | Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 16:15, Updated January 4th 2018 at 16:21 GMT +3
President Donald Trump [Photo: Courtesy]

Potential talks between North Korea and South Korea are “a good thing”, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a post on Twitter in which he also took credit for any dialogue after Seoul and Pyongyang this week signaled willingness to speak.

“Does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total ‘might’ against the North,” Trump tweeted, adding that “talks are a good thing!”

ALSO READ: Trump: Bannon has lost his job and mind

RELATED TOPICS:
us
president donald trump
north korea
south korea

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Timbe returns to give flat Tusker KPL taste

Timbe returns to give flat Tusker KPL taste

County to appeal Sh38m awarded to victims of toxic jab

County to appeal Sh38m awarded to victims of toxic jab

Four counties partner with Kenya Meat Commission

Four counties partner with Kenya Meat Commission

NASA MPs snub 'will not affect Uhuru list'

NASA MPs snub 'will not affect Uhuru list'

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

America

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

Kenya has a huge shortage of pilots
KTN NEWS / 3 hours ago

Kenya has a huge shortage of pilots

Saving the wetlands: Kileleshwa 8 acre land tussle
KTN NEWS / 3 hours ago

Saving the wetlands: Kileleshwa 8 acre land tussle

Cytonn Report: Real estate experiences slowdown
KTN NEWS / 3 hours ago

Cytonn Report: Real estate experiences slowdown

Kenya welcomes 576 tourists in Mombasa aboard a cruise ship
KTN NEWS / 3 hours ago

Kenya welcomes 576 tourists in Mombasa aboard a cruise ship

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited