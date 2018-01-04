NASA MPs snub 'will not affect Uhuru list' Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Politics

Raila swearing in plans on course, says Orengo

By Kevine Omollo | Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 21:56 GMT +3
National Resistant Movement leader Raila Odinga, former Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama and Siaya senator James Orengo in a past function [Beverlyne Musili| Standard]

Siaya Senator James Orengo has said plans to swear in NASA leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka are complete.

Orengo said they were determined to see Raila take the country's top leadership.

ALSO READ: Why Kibera demonstrators have formed burial ‘chamaas’

He urged Opposition supporters not to despair over delays in swearing in Raila as the 'people's president', saying nothing was lost. 

“Raila will be sworn in and those who think he will not are dreaming. This is the year of change in Kenya and that change will be realised when Raila takes oath of office as the President of Kenya,” said Orengo.

This came after Raila told his supporters he would release a timetable for resumption of mass action and civil disobedience against the Jubilee government.

He said he would list more products to be boycotted to make the country ungovernable and force President Kenyatta into talks on 'electoral injustices'.

RELATED TOPICS:
raila swearing in
nasa
james orengo

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Survey: 64 per cent of Kenyans feel 2018 will be better than 2017

Survey: 64 per cent of Kenyans feel 2018 will be better than 2017

Pride and prejudice will be downfall of Kenya

Pride and prejudice will be downfall of Kenya

Raila to unveil parallel government

Raila to unveil parallel government

MP asks Raila, Kalonzo to forget presidency

MP asks Raila, Kalonzo to forget presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

Investing in S.Sudan: Kenya insurance company still hopeful of new trading opportunities in S.Sudan
KTN NEWS / 8 hours ago

Investing in S.Sudan: Kenya insurance company still hopeful of new trading opportunities in S.Sudan

Education Ripples:Kenya's system reform revisited,several commissions made changes
KTN NEWS / 8 hours ago

Education Ripples:Kenya's system reform revisited,several commissions made changes

Living Among The Dead:Meet dwellers at Embu Karuku Cemetery
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

Living Among The Dead:Meet dwellers at Embu Karuku Cemetery

Nuns,Priest at War:St.Mary's school now closed indefinitely
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

Nuns,Priest at War:St.Mary's school now closed indefinitely

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited