ODM Secretary-General's hasty removal a travesty of justice

Sifuna-led ODM faction rally in Kitengela on February 15, 2026. [Courtesy]

In the realm of poetry, the cascade of events leading to the removal of Orange Democratic Movement's (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna can be described as comedy and a travesty.

Legally, the events amount to a miscarriage of procedural and substantive justice. In biblical terms, what has been meted out on Sifuna and other so-called rebels would be executed by a biased Sanhedrin.

When Kenyans who fund political parties thought they had turned the corner in the pursuit of justice and in furtherance of the rule of law, the troubled history of summary injustice and hostility to dissenting opinion reared its ugly head on February 11, 2026, clothed as a farce.

In a matter of hours, the equivalent of the Sanhedrin in ODM, comparable to the Kanu Disciplinary Committee of yore, decided that the Secretary-General is a dangerous deviant and outcast that should be cast away, without listening to his side of the story. The “jury”, in this case, acted incestuously, with none among them raising any dissent or circumspection. They even ‘forgot’ that ODM’s constitution recommends alternative dispute resolution as the first line of dispute resolution within the party.

The Oburu Odinga faction of ODM that convened its factional National Executive Council meeting in Mombasa last Wednesday appears so self-assured to the point that the party's constitution, due process, and fair administration of justice principles enshrined in Articles 47 and 50 of the Constitution of Kenya do not bother them.

Like all overzealous converts to a new religion, this faction has been acting like a zealot willing to self-immolate or explode and tear down the party for the thrill and to fulfill the diktat of their new patrons and high priests.

The Oburu/Wanga-led faction appears hell-bent on forcing its will on the party at any cost. According to the ODM constitution, the chairman of the party is required to give a written three-day notice to each member, personally to each National Executive Committee (NEC) member, convening such a meeting.

The notice must indicate the agenda and venue of the planned meeting. In this case, these rules were flouted with no rational explanation for the egregious breach. According to reports in the public domain, the Mombasa meeting was convened by a nocturnal WhatsApp missive on February 9, 2026, through the unilateral action of the chairperson and her faction members, with no indication of what the agenda would be.

On the preceding Saturday (February 7, 2026), the Dr. Oburu wing of ODM struck out three members: Kipkorir Menjo, Taita Taveta Senator Jones Mwaruma, and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi from the NEC without explanation.

By any measure, the removal of the NEC members and the subsequent recommendation to sack Mr Sifuna as the ODM’s Secretary-General amounts to unilateral action and an affront to due process as enshrined in Articles 47 and 50 of the Constitution and the Fair Administrative Action Act that require that one cannot be condemned unheard and that the process of any administrative action must be fair and procedurally sound. It matters not what charges one is accused of as long as the disciplinary process is tainted with procedural unfairness, bias, and illegality.

ODM is a public and parliamentary party funded by taxpayers. Its actions and decisions are therefore not a private matter that some officials can tinker with willy-nilly. When a party feels one of its leaders or members is errant or has violated its rules and constitution, it must follow due process as enshrined in law to discipline them.

To discipline a party official or member, you first frame the charge, invite the “rebels,” and supply them with the incriminating evidence and facts.

You then allow them adequate time to respond to the charges and challenge the charges and evidence, and thereafter make a decision after listening and evaluating responses from all sides.

This requirement for fairness and due process is neither a luxury nor an option that the triumphalist faction in ODM and its bloggers can dispense with.

They said February 7, 2026, eviction of the three NEC members from the party roll without due process was clearly designed to ensure that only yes-men and yes women attended last Wednesday's factional parley. It was also mischievous to purport to convene a NEC meeting on a parliamentary day and in the middle of the week when officials and most NEC members would be busy and unable to attend.

A party that prides itself as the champion of justice and rule of law, ODM should be the last political party to flout the Constitution of Kenya and its own constitution, and in the process subject members, officials, and the taxpayer to a travesty of justice.

A dispassionate court or tribunal will not hesitate to invalidate any outcome borne of a constitutional or statutory violation, especially an unfair trial, even where administrative action is meted out in a private organisation or club. Increasingly, courts uphold the right to expression and opinion even where such expression annoys the powers that be.