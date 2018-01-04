Why NASA MPs absence in vetting committee will not stop Jubilee's approval of Uhuru's cabinet

| Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 21:46 GMT +3

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi [Courtesy]

The decision by the Opposition to snub vetting of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominees will not derail the exercise, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has said.

National Super Alliance (NASA) leadership in the National Assembly declined to name its members to the House committee tasked with vetting Cabinet secretaries, saying they did not recognise the Uhuru presidency.

The decision not to name Opposition members to the Appointments team will, however, not legally stop the Jubilee membership from vetting the Cabinet members once their names are sent to Parliament.

Yesterday, Mr Muturi, who is the designated chairman of the committee, confirmed that the Standing Orders only require that the committee to raise a quorum (of nine members), irrespective of their political leanings, to transact its business.

Only quorum

“There is no effect on any political party or coalition failing to have its members in the committee. What the rules require is only quorum, as long as it is achieved, then the committee can continue with its business,” said Mr Muturi.

Majority Leader Aden Duale said it cannot legally halt the committee’s vetting of the nominees.

“Legally, the committee is in place. We are now only waiting for the President to reveal his nominees, send them to Parliament and the committee will vet and send its report to the House. The absence of NASA MPs cannot stop this process,” said Mr Duale.

The law requires that the House vets the nominees within 14 days after the communication from the President.

Minority Leader John Mbadi told the House that NASA would not name its membership, claiming that the coalition did not consider the Presidency as substantively occupied.

