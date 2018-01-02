Man caught with stolen chickens lynched on New Year

| Published Tue, January 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 1st 2018 at 23:40 GMT +3

A man caught with stolen chickens was lynched on Monday.

The suspect, identified only as Irungu, was found in a chicken coop in Majoice village in Murang’a town shortly after 2am.

Area residents who were returning to their homes from church after ushering in the new year met the suspect, who was fleeing with two chickens and set on him with blows and kicks.

Murang’a East Deputy County Commissioner Kepha Marube said the suspect was part of a gang linked to burglaries in the area.