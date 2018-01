| Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 10:09, Updated January 1st 2018 at 15:12 GMT +3

The New Year 2018 kicked off her journey in the Pacific island of Tonga, travelled around the world and saw a full circle ending in the outlying islands of the United States.

Kenya ringed in the New Year as it knows best; with celebrations at popular entertainment joints, prayers in churches and braved chilly nights to watch fireworks colour the sky.

Revelers at Bombaz Club in Kakamega. [Benjamin Sakwa| Standard]

Dear God… [Benjamin Sakwa| Standard]

At the EMB Jesus Party in Thika Stadium, Kiambu County it was all smiles. [Elvis Ogina| Standard]

The party is frozen in pictures at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa in Mombasa County. [Gideon Maundu|Standard]

Dhvani Upadhyay (left) and Anshika Joshi welcomed the year in song at Shree Nyanza Brahma Samaj in Kisumu. [Denish Ochieng|Standard]

Catholic faithful in Nyeri in prayers for the New Year. [Kibata Kihu| Standard]

Gospel singer Bahati, Muranga County Women Representative Sabina Chege and Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu warm up to the New Year. [Elvis Ogina| Standard]

People watch fireworks during the New Year's celebrations at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil [Mauro Pimentel| AFP]

Indian Christians release balloons in the sky to welcome 2018 in Ahmedabad. [Sam Panthaky| AFP]

A cake was baked in Kisii. Governor James Ongwae (center) shared in the merry. [Sammy Omingo| Standard]

Prisoners at Kingongo GK Womens prison in Nyeri County dance to the tunes of State House Choir who visited the facility [Lydiah Nyawira|Standard]

Fireworks lights up the Nairobi sky from the gospel Groove Party concert at Kenyatta International Convention Centre [Edward Kiplimo| Standard]