How Migaa horror crash happened along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

| Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 1st 2018 at 00:08 GMT +3

The driver of the Nairobi-bound bus that killed 38 people yesterday was overtaking on the climbing lane as it went downhill at Migaa in Nakuru.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musyambo explained the bus driver veered into the climbing lane reserved for vehicles going up the hilly section towards Eldoret as he tried to overtake a vehicle ahead of him.

The Matunda Sacco bus crashed into the trailer that was on the outer lane driving in the opposite direction.

“What is it that we can explain? Look, the trailer is intact, and on its right lane. The driver might have been sleeping and lost control, causing the accident,” said Mr Musiambo.

The driver, he added, might also have been asleep and speeding during the 3am accident because of the impact - the trailer’s cabin was totally damaged.

George Owuor said he was in the rear seat of the bus and heard a man next to him say the bus seemed to have had a brake failure.

Police officers, according to Owuor, had stopped the vehicle along the route and asked the driver why he was moving in a zigzag manner but later released it.

“Police officers stopped the vehicle along the route and asked the driver why he was driving in a zigzag manner. The driver informed them that he had hit a bump by mistake and was released,” said Mr Owuor.

The accident, he said, occurred 30 minutes later.

But authorities were on the spot as the killer highway claimed more lives.

Rift Valley Traffic Enforcement Officer Zero Arome said the main cause of accident along the road is lack of discipline among motorists; mostly speeding and failure to observe traffic rules.

Most drivers defy traffic rules and signage.

They speed and freewheel on reaching Sachangwan, Kibunja and Equator areas where most accidents have been reported in the past 10 years.

“Investigations by the traffic department on the causes of accidents along the stretch single out speeding and freewheeling as major offences committed by motorists that results into deaths,” said the traffic boss.

“What is it that the Government should do to reduce road carnage along this route? Why should we have such a high number of people dying?” Musyambo posed.

Rescuers from Kenya Red Cross and St John’s Ambulance said the accident was among the worst to be reported on the busy highway.

Rift Valley Red Cross Regional Manager Michael Ayabei said first responders arrived at the scene and helped remove bodies that were stuck between seats.

