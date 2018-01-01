NTSA on spot over ‘idle’ ambulance Next Story
KRA Commissioner General John Njiraini to know his fate today

By Geoffrey Mosoku | Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 31st 2017 at 22:57 GMT +3

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General John Njiraini will know his fate tomorrow when the High Court will rule on a case seeking to send him home.

Justice Nelson Obuodha of the industrial court will give his verdict in a case filed by activist Okiya Omtatah.

John Njiraini addressing a past press conference at Times Tower, Nairobi on Tuesday 19/07/16 over car registration. [PHOTO: BONIFACE OKENDO]

 

On Friday Mr Omtatah, KRA and Njiraini’s lawyer were in court but the judge requested for more time to complete writing the ruling.

Omtatah wants the court to compel the KRA board and Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to appoint an acting commissioner-general and send Njiraini, who turned 60 on December 20, on terminal leave.

