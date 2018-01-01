| Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 31st 2017 at 22:18 GMT +3

Some 555 school head teachers transferred have reported to their new stations.

According to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), the handing over exercise was concluded on Friday as scheduled.

Only two principals – one from Eastern and another from Rift Valley – had not handed over due to logistical issues and sickness.

The Kenya Secondary School Head Teachers Association chairman Indimuli Kahi reported to his new station at Machakos Boys on Thursday. He was previously at Chavakali High School in Vihiga.

Mrs Doreen Gitonga, who has been the principal of Chogoria Girls, took over at Alliance Girls last Wednesday.

She replaces Catherine Irungu who has been transferred to Kitui Teachers College.

The principals have been transferred to new destinations effective January 1, 2018, a move TSC said affected teachers who had stayed at one centre for more than nine years.

Reform programme

TSC Secretary Nancy Macharia said the transfers had been effected in a new delocalisation programme also meant to promote national integration.

All 31 national school heads who were transferred have reported to their new institutions.

In the extra-county boy schools, 78 teachers have been moved while a similar number has been transferred in girls’ schools of the same category.

Some 134 vacant positions in county schools have also been filled while 19 heads have been moved in technical institutions.

Macharia asked the teachers to settle in their new postings by the time schools reopen tomorrow.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) had advised principals and their deputies who had been transferred to ignore the changes.

Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion warned that they would call for a national teachers’ strike if TSC did not shelve the transfers to allow for proper consultations.