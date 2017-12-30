Zahra Bahlewa-Moi humbled by global award Next Story
Brutal murder forces motorist to take great, ambitious plans to grave Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Al-Shabaab militia attack police camps in Ijara, Garissa County

By Hillary Orinde | Published Sat, December 30th 2017 at 11:19, Updated December 30th 2017 at 13:05 GMT +3
Ijara police station that was raided and burned by Al-Shaabab in a Saturday December 30 dawn attack. The attackers made away with police vehicle. (Photo: Courtesy)

Somali-based militant group Al-Shabaab has set fire on two police stations in Ijara town, Garrisa County before escaping with a police Land Cruiser.  

Police sources intimate to Standard Digital that no casualties has been recorded from the early Saturday dawn attack.

ALSO READ: 43 dead in South Sudan

The attackers are reported to have destroyed a Safaricom mast in the region, cutting off communication before looting a shop in the town.

Reinforcements have been deployed to the area to track the attackers.

In November, intelligence revealed a supremacy battle and fallout in the Al-shabaab camps as commanders differed on indiscriminate killings of Muslims in Mandera and Garissa.

“Earlier in the year, mid-level commanders, who are mostly from Northern Kenya, expressed fury over killings in Mandera and Garissa that ended up targeting and killings of Muslims,” the intelligence said.

The militant group’s leaderm, Ahmad Diriye, is reported to be under criticism for not consulting others before making decisions and has faced several insubordination incidents from his juniors.

The dossier further revealed that Kenyan-born Al Shabaab leader, Ahmed Iman was contemplating to leave the terror group after being disgruntled with the increased killings of Kenyan fighters within the militia outfit. On November 7, transport in Mandera County was paralysed after operators suspended bus services in the county for three days after Al Shabaab ambushed and burnt down two police Land Cruisers in an attack in Daba City.   The two vehicles carrying 12 police officers were escorting a bus to Mandera when they were hit by rocket-propelled grenades. The incident occurred after the bus had passed.   One officer was reported missing after the attack but his colleagues say he has since communicated from a hideout in the area.    Read more at: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001259567/two-vehicles-carrying-12-police-officers-escorting-a-bus-to-mandera-hit-by-rocket-propelled-grenades

More to follow.

ALSO READ: Voting done in Garissa amid heavy showers

RELATED TOPICS:
alshabab
militia attack
garissa county
ijara

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Our Judiciary must protect Kenyans from poll saboteurs

Our Judiciary must protect Kenyans from poll saboteurs

Opinion: Secession threat sign of growing despair

Opinion: Secession threat sign of growing despair

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

Senior citizens in Nyeri County treated to a fun day
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Senior citizens in Nyeri County treated to a fun day

24-year-old man drowns in Molo river while trying to pose for a selfie
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

24-year-old man drowns in Molo river while trying to pose for a selfie

Holiday makers conned as online fraudsters target hotel websites
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Holiday makers conned as online fraudsters target hotel websites

Malindi cultural expo held to celebrate diverse cultures
KTN NEWS / 3 hours ago

Malindi cultural expo held to celebrate diverse cultures

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2017 - Standard Group Limited