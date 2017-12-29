Court sets date for Judgement of petition challenging Nyong’o’s win

| Published Fri, December 29th 2017 at 12:01, Updated December 29th 2017 at 12:11 GMT +3

Former Kisumu governor Jack Ranguma being cross examined by Anyang' Nyong'o's lawyer James Orengo at Kisumu High court on the first day of hearing of petitions filed on November 07,2017 (Photo: Denish Ochieng| standard)

The High Court in Kisumu on January 3, 2018 will give their judgement on the electoral petition challenging Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s win.

“Take notice that the judgment in the Kisumu High Court election petition of Jack Ranguma verses IEBC, County Returing Officer and Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o shall be delivered on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 9.00am,” read a judgement notice dated December 29 signed by Kisumu Deputy Registrar Mrs Pauline Mbulika.

ALSO READ: Blow to Nyong'o as court halts relocation of infamous dumpsite

Just last month, Ranguma in a five minute ruling suffered a blow when the court dismissed his application for vote recount terming it broad and vague.

Ranguma through his lawyer Richard Onsongo in the application had sought to have scrutiny of all the 1,027 ballot boxes used in the election, arguing that his agents reported widespread malpractices across the county.

Governor Nyong’o who is represented by James Orengo and Antony Oluoch, has held that the August 8 election that saw him win the seat was rightfully within the provisions of the constitution.