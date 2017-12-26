Kenya should not experience more deaths due to elections, says cleric

| Published Tue, December 26th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 25th 2017 at 22:12 GMT +3

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya(right) when he joined faithfuls at St. Benedict Mukoye Catholic Church in Kakamega County for a holy mass graced and blessed by Catholic Bishop Joseph Obanyi(left) [Photo:Chrispen Sechere/Standard].

Catholic clerics have asked political leaders to repent and renew their hearts before spearheading dialogue and reconciliation this Christmas season.

Speaking during Christmas homily at St Theresa Catholic Church Kibuye parish, Kisumu Catholic Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth said there can never be peace without justice.

He said as Christians mark the birth of Christ let the leaders that may have preached lies which led to shedding of blood repent and renew their hearts and souls.

He urged politicians to address their supporters with words that promote peace, unity and love during this festive season.

“Politicians must cease from preaching hate and animosity that will further divide Kenyans along political line,” said Okoth.

He said many Kenyans suffered and innocent people died, calling upon those responsible to confess and reconcile with the affected families before they call for dialogue.

“We must be challenged to reconcile with God and fellow mankind, it’s not an easy step but it’s a step of faith,” said Okoth.

Catholic Vicar General of the archdiocese of Kisumu Fr Moses Omollo echoed bishop Okoth’s words adding that Kenya should not experience more deaths due to presidency.

He appealed to residents not to be manipulated by politicians to turn against each other but should instead learn to embrace brotherhood.

He said Christians should persist in praying and fighting for justice which comes with peace.

“Justice belongs to God, it is God who is just, faithful and source of peace,” said Fr. Omollo.

He said Christmas season should come with light of Christ in the country, adding that tribalism and hate must be shunned and condemned.

He appealed to Christians to reflect on the birth of Christ as a symbol of peace and reconciliation.