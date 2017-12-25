Union directs teachers to reject transfers

| Published Mon, December 25th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 24th 2017 at 21:24 GMT +3

Kakamega High School principal Oliver Minishi (right) with David Esabwa (second left) and his parents at the school. Esabwa scored A- in the KCSE exam. Mr Minishi has been transferred to Nanyuki in Laikipia County. [Duncan Ochola, Standard]

Teachers’ unions have threatened to disrupt the opening of schools next month if the Teachers Service Commission does not revoke the mass transfer of head teachers and their deputies.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) threatened that their members would go on strike if TSC does not suspend the transfers to allow consultations.

Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion argued that the policy on the mass transfer of school managers who have served in the same station for long was not negotiated and agreed upon in public participation, as the Constitution dictates.

Mr Sossion also cited other inconveniences of moving teachers without considering factors such as breaking up families, saying this would undermine performance.

Height of provocation

The union directed all those affected to remain in their schools and not hand over the institutions until the matter was resolved.

“TSC must revoke the transfers immediately. This is the height of provocation and we will legally and procedurally withdraw labour until we resolve this issue with TSC,” said Sossion.

The official argued that moving teachers from one institution to another in the name of de-localising the management of schools would be counterproductive.

He argued that the move would demoralise, demotivate, and destabilise families, adding that teachers from the locality comprehend the issues surrounding the institutions.

He further argued that teachers were supposed to be encouraged to teach closer to their homes and support the development of such institutions.

“This policy was ill-conceived, ill-advised, and ill-informed. Any policy that TSC propose should be agreed upon by the unions, which are the teacher’s representatives. This is totally unacceptable,” said Sossion.

According to the secretary general, some of those who have been transferred are union officials and members of the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association and the Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association, while some have yet to retire.

“We feel the transfers are also a target to weaken the association and the unions. If a union official is transferred, he or she automatically loses his seat at that level. We must have dialogue over this issue,” added Sossion.

Kuppet cautioned the teachers’ employer to tread carefully in the transfer of teachers, warning that if the decision is not rescinded, teachers would have no option but to disrupt learning in January.

The union’s national chairman, Omboko Milemba, claimed that the political situation prevailing in the country was not conducive to the transfer of teachers.

In addition, Milemba argued that the reason for the localisation of the institutions was made necessary by the HIV scourge that hit teachers, making it vital that families stick together.

“There were reasons teachers were consulted to be localised. Those reasons are still there and nothing has changed to warrant such a unilateral decision being made without consultation,” said Mr Milemba.

Nine years

But TSC Commission Secretary Nancy Macharia said the policy targets heads who have stayed in one school for over nine years and aims to encourage integration and cohesion in the education sector.

The commission announced that it would undertake the delocalisation programme of principals and head teachers posted in their home counties.

Mrs Macharia said as the commission makes new appointments, deployments, and transfers, it would ensure that individuals are posted outside their home counties.

“This is already on course and is intended to address any case of conflict of interest that may arise as a result of working,” she said.