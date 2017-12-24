Tears as two minors perish in fire tragedy Previous Story
Governor Obado sends Public Service Board commissioners on forced leave

By John Oywa | Published Sun, December 24th 2017 at 13:31, Updated December 24th 2017 at 13:36 GMT +3
Governor Okoth Obado

All Six Migori County Public Service Board commissioners have been sent on compulsory leave for three months over alleged corruption.

Governor Okoth Obado said he had sent the commissioners on leave to pave way for investigations following claims of corruption and unethical practices during recruitment of staff.

Obado said he has been receiving complains on the conduct of the Board members and wanted to have the allegations investigated.

The Board, chaired by Mr Peterlis Nyatuga has been in office since 2013.  It is charged with the responsibility of recruiting county government staff.

Nyatuga  could not be reached  for comment but  Mr  Obado  confirmed  the suspension of  the officers  through his  Director of  Communication, Nicholas  Anyuor.

"Yes, it is true the commissioners have been sent on compulsory leave for 90 days during which the allegations against them will be investigated,” said Anyuor.

He added: "There are letter written to the governor over the conduct of some of the officers and it was only prudent that these claims be investigated."

Sources who sought anonymity, however, said proving corruption charges against the officers could be a tall order, claiming that some of the complainants could be political.

