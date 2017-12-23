Seven dead in tragic road accident at Sultan Hamud

| Published Sat, December 23rd 2017 at 11:22, Updated December 23rd 2017 at 14:58 GMT +3

Seven people have died and several others injured following a road accident involving a hearse and a truck at Sultan Hamud in Machakos County.

The truck collided with the hearse that was ferrying mourners some minutes past 10 a.m at Kalimbini along the Nairobi -Mombasa Highway, on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Machakos County to pay fees for all post-secondary education students

The truck involved in the head on collision with the hearse.

Makueni County Commissioner Mr. Maalim Mohammed has confirmed the grisly road accident and says that the death toll is likely to rise. Picture of the hearse involved in the Saturday morning road accident

Reports indicate that the merry-making month of December, though not yet over, has claimed more than double the number of deaths compared to the past 11 months.

On Monday December 11, 19 people were killed in a freak road accident at Kamukuywa Bridge along the Webuye-Kitale road. Passers- by try to remove a trapped body from the car wreckages

The folowing day, over 30 people died and scores injured in an accident involving a Modern Coast bus and 13 other vehicles at Sachagwan along the same highway.

The accident happened after a truck driver, who was being chased by NTSA, lost control of the vehicle and hit oncoming vehicles, Modern Coast Bus, four Nissan matatus, a truck and several other private vehicles resulting to the deaths.

NTSA has attributed the series of accidents to careless driving and human errors.

The government through Interior Acting Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I and Transport CS James Macharia, has promised to end the madness on Kenyan roads by targeting traffic police, driving schools and rogue drivers.

ALSO READ: Enforce proposed measures to end road carnage in Kenya