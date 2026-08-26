Flags lowered across US for country music legend Dolly Parton

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Fans wearing t-shirts with images of Dolly Parton gather outside Dolly Parton's house in Brentwood, Tennessee. [Chandan Khanna, AFP]

Flags across the United States flew at half-staff Wednesday, and grieving fans gathered in the late country music star Dolly Parton's hometown in Tennessee as the nation paid tribute to the beloved cultural icon.

Every living US president praised the entertainment giantess who eschewed political speech while embracing philanthropy and a humble, working-class persona.

Across the Atlantic, the British royal family saluted an entertainer "who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many."

The post included a video of a ceremonial band in trademark red coats and bearskin hats playing Parton's working woman anthem "9-to-5" outside Buckingham Palace.

Parton rose from grinding poverty to become a rhinestone-studded icon with hits like "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You." She wrote 3,000 songs, starred in Hollywood films and donated millions to charities in her home state and beyond.

She was also an accomplished businesswoman with interests spanning from her popular Dollywood theme park to cosmetics, pet apparel, baking mixes and even a truck stop.

Announcing her death at the age of 80 on Tuesday, her nephew Bryan Seaver said the multiple award-winning artist -- known for her glittering style, curvy figure and larger-than-life blonde wigs -- had "opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life."

Parton died after a brief battle with cancer, her third cousin Brent Allen confirmed.

"I feel like she's one of the last of the salt of the earth. She brought people together," Allen told AFP in Sevierville, the singer's hometown in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Parton's funeral will be small and private, People magazine said, citing the singer's representatives.

President Donald Trump called Parton's death a "true loss for millions of people."

"There has never been anyone like her, and never will," Trump said on social media.

He ordered flags lowered across the country, while New York's Empire State Building was lit in pink Tuesday at 9:25 pm -- a nod to Parton's hit song and movie "9 to 5."

A moment of silence was held at noon Wednesday at Dollywood, the theme park Parton co-owned that celebrates small-town Appalachia.

Devastated

As news of Parton's death spread, hundreds gathered in Sevierville to pay tribute.

Mourners laid flowers at a statue in the town which depicts Parton strumming a guitar.

"We've always called her our patron saint of Tennessee," fan Callie Konane Rickards told AFP.

Fellow country music star Carrie Underwood said on social media that Parton "was probably the one person on planet Earth that everyone loved and could agree on."

The Grand Ole Opry, America's temple of country music said: "May her legacy live on through her songs, the lives she touched, and the countless artists she inspired. There will never, ever be another one like her."

North Star

Born in 1946 as one of 12 children in rural Tennessee, Parton headed for the country music capital Nashville right after graduating from high school.

By 1967, at age 21, she was among the most recognized figures in American music, having joined Porter Wagoner's syndicated country music television show that broadcast her voice and face into millions of US homes.

During a prolific career that spanned six decades, Parton penned some 3,000 tunes.

They included "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors" and the iconic ballad "I Will Always Love You," which became an international smash hit for Whitney Houston.

The "queen of country music" released 49 studio albums and more than 100 compilation and collaboration albums.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift, who also got her start in country music, called Parton "eternally generous," while Beyonce called her a "North Star."

"Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself," the megastar said.

Last year, Parton postponed a series of Las Vegas concerts, citing health concerns. In May, she canceled them altogether.

In videos posted to social media, she said that while treatment for an unnamed illness was going well, she was not ready to perform.

Just last week, she said in a statement to People magazine: "I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I'm gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life."

"She brought so many people together, we will all miss her so much," said Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.