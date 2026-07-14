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US-Iran strikes: latest developments

By AFP | Jul. 14, 2026
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A cargo ship anchoring near the Strait of Hormuz off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates at Khor Fakkan. [AFP]

The United States launched a third round of strikes on Iran as President Donald Trump reimposed a blockade on Iranian ports and proposed that ships pay the United States to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Here are Tuesday's latest developments:

Iran says US hit nuclear plant city, border zone

US strikes on Tuesday hit the port city of Bushehr, which hosts Iran's only civilian nuclear power plant, and an area near the border with Kuwait and Iraq, authorities said.

"Four points in the city of Bushehr were hit by enemy projectiles," deputy provincial governor Ehsan Jahanian was quoted by official news agency IRNA as saying, blaming the attacks on the United States.

Abadan, which hosts the oldest oil refinery in the Middle East, and the port city of Mahshahr were also targeted, Khuzestan province deputy governor Valiollah Hayati said, according to state news agency IRNA.

Iranian state television reported that five explosions were heard around the port city of Bandar Abbas, near the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel leader vows 'decisive' hit if Iran attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday to strike powerfully against Iran if it staged a new attack on his country.

"I will say it to the leaders of Iran: Do not count on things remaining quiet if you attack us," Netanyahu said at a conference. "The days are over when someone strikes us and we don't hit back with a decisive blow."

India summons Iranian envoy over ship attacks

India summoned Iran's senior diplomat in New Delhi to make a "strong protest" against attacks on two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz that killed an Indian seafarer and wounded several others.

Jordan, Bahrain intercept Iranian attacks

Jordan's army said Tuesday it had shot down four missiles from Iran, as Tehran pressed attacks on US allies in response to American strikes.

Bahrain said its air defences intercepted several Iranian attacks. Earlier, explosions were heard in the Bahraini capital on Tuesday morning, an AFP journalist said, after sirens sounded for the third time since dawn.

UAE says Iran attacked ships, tanker hit off Oman

The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday that Iran attacked two ships in the Strait of Hormuz with missiles, killing one crew member and wounding eight.

A missile also hit a tanker just off the Omani fishing port of Limah, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Tuesday. A Norwegian vessel, belonging to Stolt Tankers, was attacked off Oman, the MTI Network crisis response company announced.

Oil prices rise again

Oil prices jumped again Tuesday after the latest US strikes against Iran.

The key West Texas Intermediate and Brent North Sea Crude contracts both rose about 4.0 percent to $81 and $87 a barrel respectively.

China calls for Hormuz Strait safe passage

China called on the United States and Iran on Tuesday to restore safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. "Restoring normal and safe passage through the strait as soon as possible is a shared aspiration of the international community," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

US to reimpose blockade on Iranian ports

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that following President Donald Trump's orders, it would reimpose a blockade on Iranian ports beginning at 2000 GMT on Tuesday.

Trump said Monday the United States was "taking over" the Strait of Hormuz and would be "reimbursed, at the rate of 20% of all cargo shipped, for all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security" through the strait.

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Related Topics

Hormuz Strait US President Donald Trump US Central Command
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