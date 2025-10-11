×
US threatens to sanction nations that back shipping carbon tax

By AFP | Oct. 11, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd-R) at the Oval Office of the White House on October 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. [AFP]

The United States on Friday threatened to impose sanctions and take other punitive action against any country that votes in favor of a carbon tax on maritime transportation to be implemented through a UN agency.

"We will fight hard to protect our economic interests by imposing costs on countries if they support" the Net Zero Framework, said a joint statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his counterparts at the departments of energy and transportation.

Members of the London-based International Maritime Organization (IMO) are set to vote next week on the adoption of the Net Zero Framework (NZF) agreement aimed at reducing global carbon emissions from the shipping sector.

Washington, however, described the proposal as imposing "a global carbon tax on the world."

Since returning to power in January, US President Donald Trump has reversed Washington's course on climate change, denouncing it as a "scam" and encouraging fossil fuel use by deregulation.

In the statement, Rubio, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the Trump administration "unequivocally rejects" the NZF proposal.

They threatened a range of punishing actions against countries that vote in favor of the framework, including: visa restrictions; blocking vessels registered in those countries from US ports; imposing commercial penalties; and considering sanctions on officials.

"The United States will be moving to levy these remedies against nations that sponsor this European-led neocolonial export of global climate regulations," the statement said.

