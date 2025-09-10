Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska's murder fuels political debate on crime

Demonstrators march through downtown during a protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies on September 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. [AFP]

The fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee in the United States has taken on sweeping political dimensions, with the American right denouncing Democrats' supposed lack of action on crime as President Donald Trump seeks to expand a crackdown.

Iryna Zarutska, 23, was sitting quietly on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 22 when she was attacked with no warning by a man sitting behind her, security video shows.

Her murder made little national news last month but it recently surged into the spotlight after Republican lawmakers and far-right influencers promoted the graphic CCTV video last weekend.

Now it appears to be serving as fuel to support Trump's plans for sending troops into Democratic-run cities like Chicago. The operations, which Trump opponents see as an authoritarian takeover, are defended by Republicans as needed for fighting crime.

"They're evil people," Trump said Monday.

The president swiftly politicized the murder, taking to his Truth Social platform to slam the attacker as a "career criminal" with 14 prior arrests and saying Zarutska's "blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail."

"North Carolina and every State needs LAW AND ORDER," Trump said, "and only Republicans will deliver it!"

Zarutska and relatives emigrated from Ukraine in 2022 to escape the war, but her life ended tragically in an unprovoked attack by a man with apparent mental health issues.

The detained suspect has been identified as Decarlos Brown, a 34-year-old African-American, and charged with first-degree murder. He has multiple prior convictions and spent eight years in prison for armed robbery, according to court documents obtained by local television station WBTV.

'Ugly truth'

The murder only gained national attention after the initial reaction by Charlotte's Democratic mayor emerged.

Days after Zarutska's death, Mayor Vi Lyles offered "thoughts and prayers" to relatives of the victim, whom she did not identify in her initial statement. Instead, she focused on the suspect's condition.

"I am not villainizing those who struggle with their mental health or those who are unhoused," Lyles said in the statement.

Criticism poured in. When footage of the murder was then released last week, and Lyles asked the media not to share it "out of respect for Iryna's family," an outcry ensued on the right.

"Charlotte's Mayor doesn't want the media to show you the ugly truth. Why? Because she and other public officials in her city bear responsibility," US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted Sunday on X.

The following day he accused Democrats of "downplaying murders like this by saying we can't demonize the homeless or the mentally ill."

Trump advisor Stephen Miller accused Democrats of backing "the monstrous and the depraved."

Racial dimension

Trump has sent National Guard troops to Washington and is threatening to do the same in Chicago, the country's third-largest city, even as both have reported substantial reductions in crime in recent years.

Zarutska's murder is now fueling Republican demands -- often infused with racial commentary -- for more crackdowns.

Early Monday, right-wing tech billionaire Elon Musk supported an X post on crime figures that said white people are victims of black violence far more often than the reverse.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk also addressed the race factor.

"If a random white person simply walked up to and stabbed a nice law-abiding black person for no reason, it would be an apocalyptically huge national story used to impose sweeping political changes on the whole country," Kirk posted Monday on X.

The comment was an apparent reference to George Floyd, a Black man whose 2020 killing by a white police officer sparked waves of anti-racism protests months before incumbent Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.