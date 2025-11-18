×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

ODM's ideological stand cannot be dictated by individuals' dreams

By Alexander Chagema | Nov. 18, 2025
ODM acting party leader Oburu Odinga among other leaders during former Prime Minsiter Raila Odinga's memorial service at Sony Sugar Green Stadium, Migori County on November 6, 2025. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is courting implosion as members differ over which direction the party should take going forward. In 2024, party leader Raila Odinga, signed an agreement with the Kenya Kwanza government that obligated ODM to work with the government until 2027.

Debate on the future of ODM vis a vis the agreement started while Raila was still alive. ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, who is unequivocal about what ODM must do based on Raila's last recorded instructions, triggered the debate that now tests the party's unity.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Orange Democratic Movement ODM Wrangles John Mbadi Winnie Odinga
.

Latest Stories

Help needy people to access new effective antiretroviral
Help needy people to access new effective antiretroviral
Opinion
By Jeffrey Okoro
42 mins ago
Thunder tip off 2026 BAL against Uganda's Namuwongo Blazers
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
42 mins ago
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Bribes, targets and threats: How police top brass spearhead elaborate extortion racket
By Standard Team 42 mins ago
Bribes, targets and threats: How police top brass spearhead elaborate extortion racket
Kenyans still seeking answers of kin missing after Dar polls chaos
By Juliet Omelo 42 mins ago
Kenyans still seeking answers of kin missing after Dar polls chaos
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
By Graham Kajilwa 42 mins ago
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
Kenya's key export was coffee but now it's cheap labour that is abused overseas
By Dennis Kabaara 42 mins ago
Kenya's key export was coffee but now it's cheap labour that is abused overseas
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved