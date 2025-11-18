ODM's ideological stand cannot be dictated by individuals' dreams

ODM acting party leader Oburu Odinga among other leaders during former Prime Minsiter Raila Odinga's memorial service at Sony Sugar Green Stadium, Migori County on November 6, 2025. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is courting implosion as members differ over which direction the party should take going forward. In 2024, party leader Raila Odinga, signed an agreement with the Kenya Kwanza government that obligated ODM to work with the government until 2027.

Debate on the future of ODM vis a vis the agreement started while Raila was still alive. ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, who is unequivocal about what ODM must do based on Raila's last recorded instructions, triggered the debate that now tests the party's unity.