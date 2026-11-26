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This handout satellite photo taken and released by the Satellite image ©2026 Vantor shows the view of a capsized Russian ship (UP) at the Benghazi port after a strike, on November 23, 2026. [AFP]

Algeria on Thursday said it opposed the "spillover" of the Ukraine war in Libya after Kyiv carried out a deadly attack on two Russian ships off the eastern city of Benghazi, calling for an end to its neighbour's political divide.

"We do not accept a spillover of the Russia-Ukraine war in our region," said Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, adding the ship attacks could "only be condemned".

Attaf said Ukraine's drone strikes on Sunday, which killed two Libyan soldiers, also came as "a stark reminder of the urgent need to reach a solution that ends the crisis" in Libya.

"The divide in Libya is deep on all levels," the diplomat said, calling for "an inclusive political process that leads to unified and legitimate institutions... free from foreign dictates".

Libya has been split between a UN-recognised government in Tripoli and a parallel administration in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar, who has maintained close ties with Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Attaf said issues in Libya and the Sahel were "interconnected", adding that Algeria's "main source of concern" was foreign interference.

The minister did not name any foreign country interfering in Libya and the Sahel, but Algiers has often accused the UAE of meddling in the region. Algeria severed diplomatic ties with the Gulf country in September after years of tensions.

In an unprecedented move last month, the Algerian parliament also approved deploying Algerian troops to Niger, with the stated aim of "protecting energy installations" near their shared border.

But reports indicated that Algerian troops would be housed in a base in Madama, a desert area closer to southern Libya.