Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Tigrayans turn against former ruling party after fresh fighting

By AFP | Nov. 2, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force travel in a truck after clashes with armed groups opposed to the government in Adigrat on October 17, 2026. [AFP]

Once Ethiopia's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front is facing a backlash from former supporters in the northern territory as its latest offensive against federal forces falters.

Tsegay Girmay joined the pro-autonomy party (TPLF) in 2020, outraged at the "atrocities committed" by Eritrean troops and Ethiopian federal forces during their joint efforts to crush it in the bloody Tigray war.

Six years later, the 32-year-old, like several other Tigrayans interviewed by AFP, is pleased that the movement is "on the verge of disappearing".

In late September, the TPLF joined other armed groups in an offensive to "overthrow" Ethiopia's federal leaders but was quickly repelled by pro-government forces using drones.

Forced out of major towns in Tigray, the TPLF has retreated to the region's hills, where it occasionally attacks federal troops.

In October, federal authorities formally took control of Tigray from the rebels, establishing a six-month interim administration and promising to organise elections.

"I don't believe the TPLF has the slightest chance of returning to power. The situation on the ground shows it," said Girmay, a resident of the northern Tigray town of Adigrat.

After fighting with Ethiopia against the TPLF during the 2020-2022 war, Eritrea fell out with its neighbour.

In October it deployed thousands of troops in Tigray in support of the party -- until Ethiopian federal army drone strikes forced them to retreat.

For many in Tigray, the TPLF's recent alliance with Eritrea raised painful memories of atrocities committed by Asmara's forces in the last war.

Genet Hailu, a resident of the regional capital, Mekelle, said it was a "mistake" for the party to cooperate with Eritrean forces.

"They committed massacres and sexual violence against Tigrayans," she said.

She said the TPLF had lost support both locally and among Tigrayans living abroad.

"The party has distanced itself from the people," she said.

She condemned forced recruitment by the TPLF, documented by media including AFP, and by Human Rights Watch.

"The party committed abuses against the very people who supported it and forced children to join the army," she said.

"As a Tigrayan mother, I cried, beat the ground in anger and cursed the TPLF, praying that it would never come back to power."

The party's vice president, Amanuel Assefa, dismissed the criticism.

"How can one explain that people reproach a party that is sacrificing itself for them?" he said in a response to AFP.

The TPLF was once widely respected in Tigray, having led the rebellion that toppled Ethiopia's military-Marxist Derg regime in 1991.

The party then ruled the country until 2018, although the Tigrayan minority accounts for barely six percent of Ethiopia's population.

It was banned in 2025, several years after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power.

Another former supporter, 35-year-old Natnael Gebregziabher, said he once believed in the TPLF, but now "mistakes by its leaders have put people in serious danger."

"It has become a burden to the people of Tigray," he said.

Others, however, remain supportive of the party despite opposing its alliance with Eritrea.

Gebremichael Abebe, 52, a resident of the Tigray town of Axum, said he feared that "the current federal government wants to destroy us".

"I believe the TPLF will emerge victorious and return to power," he said.

For Kjetil Tronvoll, a Horn of Africa specialist at Oslo New University College, the party's "future depends on several factors, particularly its capacity for self-reflection and how the federal government acts in Tigray".

He judged it was "too early to declare the TPLF dead".

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Tigray People's Liberation Front Eritrean Troops And Ethiopian Forces Tigray Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed
.

Latest Stories

Why mental health is vital for K'Ogalo fan Maina
Why mental health is vital for K'Ogalo fan Maina
Football
By Ochieng Oyugi
4 hrs ago
Trials intersex children undergo in quest for identity, acceptance
National
By Juliet Omelo
4 hrs ago
Gachagua: Ruto pocketed Sh3.5 billion from Rironi-Mau Summit Road deal
Politics
By George Njunge
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The gambler: Running from his shadow? Sakaja seeks ODM shelter as critics close in
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
The gambler: Running from his shadow? Sakaja seeks ODM shelter as critics close in
Battle for Nairobi exposes cracks in opposition unity
By Juliet Omelo 4 hrs ago
Battle for Nairobi exposes cracks in opposition unity
Gachagua: Ruto pocketed Sh3.5 billion from Rironi-Mau Summit Road deal
By George Njunge 4 hrs ago
Gachagua: Ruto pocketed Sh3.5 billion from Rironi-Mau Summit Road deal
The directors who never leave: Questions over EADB governance
By Francis Ontomwa 4 hrs ago
The directors who never leave: Questions over EADB governance
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved