African prisoners of war make call to the Russia-Africa Summit

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Denis Bagaka and Simon Gititu were lured into the war while working in Qatar for private security firms. [Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence]

As African leaders and representatives of governments converge in Moscow for the Russia-Africa Summit, some of their citizens captured fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine have called for their plight to be tabled at the summit.

The two-day Summit begins in Moscow on Wednesday.

The prisoners of war have sent out a message in a recorded video released by the I want to live project launched by the Ukrainian Department of Defence to share information on Russian illegal recruitment of fighters from the Global South. The project also releases information about the welfare of the POWs.

A POW from Botswana, Odirile Martin Mompoloki, speaking on behalf of his colleagues seen in the video standing behind him, says;

"We've been here in captivity for quite some time and it's like we are now forgotten. We are worried about our families, our relatives who don’t know our fate” He says and adds

“Since there is an upcoming Russia-African Summit, I would wish for our plight to be addressed at this meeting by our governments...... that they present our case to the summit so that it can be discussed and that there should be a prisoner exchange"

Ukrainian authorities have been holding nationals from 59 countries, among them 18 men from Africa as Prisoners of War.

Of the 18, 5 are Kenyans and 2 have been officially identified by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during his appearances before parliament. The two are Evans Kibet and Willy Macharia Muniu. A third POW named Antony Kibet was last week identified by a family from Mt Elgon, Bungoma, as their relative.

In the released video, a fourth Kenyan POW identifies himself as Francis Ndungu. The Standard is yet to access more details about him.

According to the I Want to Live project, the majority of the POWs have asked to be returned to Russia. They say it was Russia that got them into war. Of the POWs who speak on tape are Francis Ndungu from Kenya, Aaron Kibet from Kenya, Nunez Rosario from Zimbabwe, Daniel Pomwo from Zimbabwe, Prince Okaito from Cameroon, Zakaria Ibrahim from Morocco, Tatenda Tandaye from Zimbabwe and Ekumba Teras from Cameroon. All make the call to be considered for a prisoner exchange program to Russia and, from there, find their way back home to Africa.

Vitalii Matviienko, spokesperson of the “I Want to Live” project, said Ukraine does not object to a prisoner exchange program. “On our side, there is no ban on exchanging foreigners for Ukrainian defenders held in Russian captivity. However, Russia is not willing to carry out such exchanges”.

He said Russian authorities have ignored the existence of foreign nationals captured by Ukraine serving in Russian units in the war and primarily request Russian citizens for exchange.

The Standard learns that as of 1st January 2026, at least 28,405 foreign nationals fought in the ranks of the Russian Army. The number does not represent the full number of foreigners who have signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence, but only those whose personal information Ukrainian authorities have managed to identify.

Rights groups researching the ongoing war dynamics among them, Amnesty International, Truth Hounds and Journalists for Justice, have reported that since 2022 the number of foreigners recruited by Russia to fight in the war has been steadily increasing. Reports show that 3,808 foreigners signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces in 2023, 8,265 in 2024, and 13,997 in 2025.

There is a clear upward trend in the number of foreign nationals surrendering as prisoners of war. In 2024, five times more foreigners surrendered compared with 2023. In 2025, the number of foreign prisoners of war was 2.5 times higher than the total for 2022, 2023, and 2024 combined. As of 24 June 2026, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice, hundreds of foreign nationals from 48 countries are being held in detention.

“We are aware of at least 2,982 citizens of African countries who have signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence. At least 486 of them have already been killed”. Said Matviienko

In all promotions publicised about the upcoming summit across Africa, the effects of Russia’s war on African countries have been missing.

The main website of the summit describes the event as one that promotes efforts to strengthen comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African countries across all areas of society, including politics, security, economic relations, science and technology, and the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

When Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi left the country yesterday for Moscow, there was no mention of the POW issue or other matters that have been raised by families whose relatives have been lost to the war;

“Kenya will pursue practical economic gains, including greater access to the Russian market for tea, coﬀee, and horticultural produce; investment in priority sectors; and partnerships in agriculture, energy, manufacturing, science, and technology”

Said Jacob Ngetich, Press Secretary for PCS, in a statement shared with The Standard yesterday

“During the Summit, PCS is expected to hold bilateral talks with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Aﬀairs of the Russian Federation, on the state of bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and opportunities to deepen economic and political cooperation”

Ngetich said cooperation in education, skills development, tourism, and technology transfer will also be explored to support job creation, value addition, and sustainable growth. Kenya’s participation reflects the Government’s commitment to diversifying international partnerships and strengthening the country’s economic competitiveness for the lasting benefit of its citizens.