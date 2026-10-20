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Why the US has raised the travel advisory for Kenya

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 20, 2026
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US issues travel advisory, urges its citizens to reconsider travel to Kenya over health risks amid Ebola cases, terrorism, crime and road safety concerns. [Courtesy]

The United States has raised its travel advisory for Kenya from Level 2 to Level 3, urging Americans to reconsider travel due to rising cases of Ebola and persistent security threats.

In an advisory issued on October 19, 2026, the US Department of State cited the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, crime, kidnapping, terrorism, civil unrest, and traffic safety concerns.

The warning comes as Kenya’s confirmed Ebola cases rose to eight, prompting health authorities to intensify surveillance and contact tracing.

Health Director-General Patrick Amoth confirmed the latest infection on Sunday after the Ministry of Health tested 38 people and one returned a positive result.

“Today we tested 38 persons; one turned positive,” Amoth told Citizen TV, describing the patient as a 49-year-old man who developed a fever, headache and muscle pain. The man, who worked as an attendant at a health facility, was already in quarantine.

The US advisory also advised travellers to avoid contact with people showing Ebola symptoms and to take precautions around bodily fluids that may carry the virus.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, weakness, diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Unexplained bleeding or bruising may occur in later stages.

Travellers who develop symptoms should isolate themselves, avoid travel and contact local health authorities or a medical facility before seeking treatment.

The State Department further maintains its strongest travel warning for several areas considered vulnerable to crime, kidnapping and terrorism.

These include Eastleigh and Kibera in Nairobi; Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Lamu and Tana River counties; parts of Kilifi and coastal areas north of Malindi; West Pokot; and western Turkana.

Parts of Marsabit and Turkana within 50 kilometres of the Ethiopian border are also flagged because of the risk of unrest.

The advisory also warns of violent crime, including armed carjackings, muggings, home invasions and sexual assault. Demonstrations and strikes can also turn violent, disrupting transport and blocking major roads.

Poor road safety and limited access to medical facilities, especially in rural areas, are additional concerns.

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