Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Tigray rebels in 'full-blown' war with govt

By AFP | Sep. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Ethiopian security forces patrol at street after Ethiopian army took control of Hayk town of Amhara city from the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Ethiopia on December 16, 2021. [AFP]

Tigray rebels in Ethiopia told AFP on Thursday they were in a state of "full-blown war" with the federal government, with heavy artillery attacks reported in neighbouring regions.

Tensions had been rising for months between the federal government and the authorities in the northern Tigray region, who fought a devastating civil war in 2020-2022 that killed more than 600,000 people, according to African Union estimates.

The two sides accuse each other of triggering a return to open conflict with attacks this week.

On Wednesday, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which dominates the region, seized control of three airports from federal police and launched attacks into the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara.

A humanitarian source in Afar told AFP on Thursday there were heavy artillery attacks by the rebels as they attempted to take control of the town of Yallo, near the border of Tigray.

"We are in the situation of full-blown war now," TPLF vice president Amanuel Assefa told AFP.

He confirmed fighting was ongoing in Afar and Amhara, with Tigrayan forces fighting alongside local armed groups.

The rebels already had control of Abala, on the Tigray-Afar border, on Wednesday, according to a foreign security source based in Ethiopia, while a TPLF source said they had seized several other Afar towns, though this could not be confirmed by AFP.

Regional conflict

The conflict risks turning into a regional conflagration.

Analysts say the Tigray rebels have support from Eritrea, which fears landlocked Ethiopia is planning to invade its territory to gain access to the Red Sea.

The TPLF's Assefa told AFP "we have no information about Eritrea's plan". Asked if the TPLF would ask for Eritrea to join the conflict, he said: "Not yet."

The Sudanese army is also angry with Ethiopia over its alleged support for the Rapid Support Forces that it is fighting in Sudan, and some fear it, too, could be drawn into the conflict.

'Take Addis'

Pushing into Afar and Amhara suggests the Tigrayans are planning a similar strategy to the civil war in 2020-2022 -- seeking to cut off supply lines, and ultimately threaten the capital, Addis Ababa.

"Their stated aim is to take Addis, but its tactical manoeuvres to reach the city are not yet known," said regional expert Kjetil Tronvoll, of Oslo New University College.

One of the few routes to the capital is through the Amhara town of Weldiya.

The offensive in Afar, meanwhile, is likely aimed at cutting off supplies from Djibouti, which supplies almost all of Ethiopia's international trade cargo, including fuel, Tronvoll told AFP.

Alliances

The TPLF is fighting alongside an insurgent group known as the Fano in Amhara. They forged an anti-government alliance with five other armed groups this weekend.

It shows the changing dynamics from the war of 2020-2022, when the Fano and Eritrea both fought with the government against the Tigrayans.

The government in Addis Ababa has yet to comment on the latest escalation.

The TPLF ruled the whole of Ethiopia from 1991 to 2018 before being sidelined with the rise of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, eventually triggering the civil war.

The Pretoria Peace Agreement ended the war and maintained an uneasy calm until late 2025, when clashes resumed. The federal government has since launched drone strikes in Tigray and massed troops at the regional border.

Rights groups have accused the TPLF of a campaign of forced recruitment this year as it prepares for renewed conflict.

The region has not recovered from the last war, with around one million people still displaced and many aspects of the peace agreement unfulfilled.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Tigray People's Liberation Front Ethiopia Federal Forces
.

Latest Stories

Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
Ukrainian kills priest, wounds four at Polish abbey
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
Uganda key witness says Kenya Police planted two guns in Besigye's hotel room
Crime and Justice
By Dickens Okello and Joris Fioriti
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Leaders rue high cost of taking government to UN meeting
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Leaders rue high cost of taking government to UN meeting
Whose drugs? Burning questions as Murkomen leads Sh8.2b drug haul destruction
By Benard Sanga and Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Whose drugs? Burning questions as Murkomen leads Sh8.2b drug haul destruction
Ruto's UN reform push faces scrutiny
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Ruto's UN reform push faces scrutiny
Fugitive police officer linked to lawyer Mbobu, Dr Mutiso murders
By Hudson Gumbihi 2 hrs ago
Fugitive police officer linked to lawyer Mbobu, Dr Mutiso murders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved