Ghana demands justice as citizen killed in South Africa protests

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Demonstrators hold a South African flag as they march during a protest against undocumented migrants organised by the March and March and Operation Dudula groups in Cape Town, on May 23, 2026. [AFP]

Ghana has condemned the fatal shooting of one of its nationals during anti-immigrant protests in South Africa and demanded the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs named the victim as Bashiru Isak, 40, who was shot dead in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday, June 30, during demonstrations linked to a wave of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals.

"The Government of Ghana condemns, in the strongest terms, this senseless act of violence and the rising tide of xenophobia targeting African nationals, including Ghanaians, in South Africa," read the statement issued on Thursday, July 2.

"The taking of any life is unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice without delay," it added.

Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria has lodged a formal protest with South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation and filed a complaint with the South African Police Service, the ministry said.

An autopsy has been conducted on Isak's body and his family has been notified.

The ministry demanded "a full, transparent and expedited investigation" and called on South African authorities to strengthen protection for Ghanaians in affected communities.

Arrangements are under way to repatriate his remains for burial in Ghana.

Ghana said its earlier petition to the African Union Commission over xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa remains active and it expects the matter to be taken up at the commission's next statutory meeting.

The killing occurred against a backdrop of anti-immigrant protests that swept South African cities including Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban, after anti-immigrant groups set June 30 as a deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

South African police said more than 900 people were arrested during the demonstrations.

The unrest has triggered a wave of repatriations across the continent.

Kenya's Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu, said by Wednesday about 48 Kenyans had returned from South Africa, with more expected after submitting repatriation requests to the Kenyan Embassy.