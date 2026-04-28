Mudavadi links regional conflicts to high fuel costs, calls for peace in horn of africa

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (left), IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu (Center) and AU Representative Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche (right) during the IGAD Mediation Reflection Conference on April 28, 2026 at a Nairobi hotel. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on African countries experiencing fuel shortages to renew efforts to resolve regional conflicts, saying lasting peace is key to stabilising fuel prices.

Speaking during an IGAD conference at Safari Park Hotel, Mudavadi said the ongoing Middle East conflict has reignited the urgency of finding sustainable peace and ending armed conflicts within the region.