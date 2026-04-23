Ghana summons South Africa's envoy

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South Africa's acting High Commissioner in Ghana, Thando Dalamba. [Courtesy; South Africa]

Ghana has summoned South Africa's acting High Commissioner, Thando Dalamba, over xenophobic incidents caught on video in the country.

The summon was issued by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

“The objective of the summons was to formally express strong concern regarding reported acts of intimidation and harassment against foreign nationals, including Ghanaians as captured in widely circulated viral videos,” the West Africa nation said in a statement.

Ablakwa referenced an incident where a Ghanaian, residing legally, in KwaZulu-Natal Province, was confronted by a group of South Africans, asked to provide proof of his legal status and asked to leave South Africa and "go fix his country."

According to the minister the such conduct undermines dignity and rights of law-abiding individuals in such countries adding that follow-up reports suggested escalating tensions with foreign nationals.

He added that Ghanaians in South Africa had been advised to remain indoors for their safety with tension still high.

“While noting that no fatalities or injuries have been recorded in the current instance, he recalled that similar incidents in the past had resulted in loss of lives and property and stressed the need to avert any recurrence,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the Foreign Affairs minister underscored the historical and fraternal relations between the two nations.

He said that Ghana had supported South Africa during the anti-apartheid struggle and Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s contributions and sacrifices made in the pursuit of its liberation.

“The Minister emphasised that the unprovoked harassment and attacks on law-abiding individuals are contrary to the principles of African solidarity and unity. He stressed that Africans must not engage in conducts that undermine peaceful coexistence on the continent.”

The John Mahama-led administration registered a formal protest and called for immediate and effective measures to ensure the protection and safety of its citizens.

It also called for swift intervention by the relevant authorities in South Africa to prevent further escalation and assurances that such incidents will not recur.

The statement said that Dalamba acknowledged the concerns raised saying his government was aware of the matter and was taking steps to restore calm.

He added that South African authorities were monitoring the situation closely to prevent violence and hold individuals involved in the incidents accountable.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to assure the general public of its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Ghanaian nationals and will continue to engage the appropriate authorities to ensure their safety and protection.”